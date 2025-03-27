Ad imageAd image
Dr. Pushkin & collaborators shine at SXSW 2025

Dr. Pushkin's transformative blend of traditional Ghanaian sounds and contemporary hip-hop rhythms shines at SXSW 2025.

Ghanaian Hip-Hop Takes Center Stage: Dr. Pushkin, Ataman Nikita, Quata Budukusu & CJ Biggerman Thrill at SXSW 2025. Photo Credit: Dr Pushkin
Ghanaian hip-hop luminary Dr. Pushkin, alongside his collaborators Ataman Nikita, Quata Budukusu and CJ Biggerman, delivered an electrifying performance at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Festival in Austin, Texas, on March 12, 2025. Their dynamic showcase not only captivated the audience but also spotlighted Ghana’s rich musical heritage on the global stage. 

Dr. Pushkin, known offstage as Paul Azunre, has been a transformative figure in Afro Hip-Hop, seamlessly blending traditional Ghanaian sounds with contemporary hip-hop rhythms. His journey to SXSW 2025 was marked by a series of notable achievements, including the release of his debut solo album, Outlandish, in 2023. The album received critical acclaim and was featured in his official SXSW 2023 performance, earning him recognition as one of the “Essential SXSW 2023 Acts” by the Austin Chronicle. 

The momentum continued into 2024 with high-profile collaborations featuring Lyrical Joe, Ko-Jo Cue, and CJ Biggerman, captivating Ghanaian rap fans and trending widely. Anticipation is now building for his upcoming album duology, No Heroes / No Miracles, which boasts features from top-tier artists like Strongman, Eno Barony, Stevo Atambire, B-Wayne, Obibini, and AlaptaWan and Ataman Nikita.

Dr. Pushkin’s brother and a rising star in his own right, has been making waves with his soulful vocals and innovative fusion of Afro Pop and Kologo music. His debut single, “Enigma,” showcased his versatility and set the stage for further collaborations. Notably, his feature on Dr. Pushkin’s track “No Go Go,” alongside Ko-Jo Cue, was a testament to their synergistic artistry.

 CJ Biggerman, renowned for his lyrical prowess and dynamic stage presence, has been a significant force in Ghana’s hip-hop scene. His collaboration with Dr. Pushkin on the track “Just Watch,” which also featured Taitan, was a monstrous exhibition of talent that resonated with fans and critics alike.

 Their collective performance at SXSW 2025 was a highlight of the festival, showcasing a blend of acoustic and traditional hip-hop vibes that celebrated global diversity while proudly representing Ghana. The setlist featured a mix of their collaborative hits and individual tracks, delivering a rich tapestry of sounds that left an indelible mark on the audience.

 Also gracing the stage was Quata Budukusu, a pioneering force in Ghanaian rap, recognized for his role in creating the tongue-twisting rap style that Sarkodie later popularized. His performance added a unique flavor to the showcase, highlighting the evolution of rapid-fire lyricism in Ghanaian hip-hop. 

Dr. Pushkin’s latest single, “Peace,” released ahead of his SXSW appearance, introduces a fresh sound called Kologo Soul. This track blends the traditional Kologo guitar from Ghana with modern hip-hop and R&B influences. The lyrics delve into the complex and fragile nature of peace, with Ataman Nikita offering hopeful melodies while Dr. Pushkin’s verses confront the harsh realities of achieving it. Amidst global unrest, “Peace” seeks to inspire hope, spark reflection, and ground listeners in the ongoing pursuit of a better future. 

 Supporting the electrifying performance were instrumentalist Dr. AZA and DJ Selecta Rah, who infused the set with rich live elements and seamless transitions. Adding an international touch, American rapper Wyldthang also made an appearance, delivering a powerful feature that bridged Ghanaian and U.S. hip-hop influences. 

 Their participation in SXSW 2025 not only elevated their individual profiles but also served as a beacon for Ghanaian music on the international stage. By infusing traditional Ghanaian elements with contemporary sounds, Dr. Pushkin, Ataman Nikita, and CJ Biggerman are redefining Afro Hip-Hop and paving the way for future artists from the region to gain global recognition.

