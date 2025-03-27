Pure Akan postpones “Odo Awaamu” tour

Ghanaian musician Pure Akan has postponed his highly anticipated “Odo Awaamu” tour, originally scheduled to commence on March 29, 2025. The decision comes from unforeseen circumstances, with the artiste and his team citing the need to deliver the best possible show for fans.

The “Odo Awaamu” tour, named after Pure Akan’s latest project was set to showcase his unique blend of hiplife, hip-hop, and highlife music, which reflects rich Ghanaian cultural narratives.

In an official statement, the team expressed regret over the rescheduling but emphasized their commitment to providing an exceptional experience. “We know how much you were looking forward to this, and we’re truly sorry to disappoint you. We want to provide an amazing experience, and that would require us some time to rectify the situation,” the statement read.

Odo Awaamu by Pure Akan. Credit: Pure Akan.

Refunds will be processed for all ticket holders, with the team assuring fans that new dates will be announced soon. “Thank you for your continuous support and understanding and for sticking with us through the journey. See you again soon,” the statement concluded.

Odo Awaamu Tour Rescheduled.

Sorry for any inconvenience caused

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/arnoOdZPxM — Pure Akan (@PureAkan) March 26, 2025

Pure Akan first gained widespread recognition with his 2017 debut album ‘Onipa Akoma.’ He has since built a loyal fanbase, drawn to his ability to blend contemporary sounds with traditional Ghanaian elements.

Fans eagerly await updates on the rescheduled tour dates, holding on to the promise of an unforgettable musical experience.