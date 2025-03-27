Shatta Wale is Ghana’s most awarded artiste at IRAWMA; eyes more glory in 2025

Shatta Wale holds the title of Ghana’s most-awarded artiste at the International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA), with six accolades spanning multiple categories.

The self-described “African Dancehall King” is once again in the forefront as excitement for the 2025 edition grows this Sunday.

His IRAWMA achievements include;

Best New Entertainer (2014)

Best African Song/Entertainer (2016)

Special IRAWMA Award of Honour (2018)

Best Music Video (2019)

Best Afrobeat Entertainer (2019)

Best Virtual Entertainer of the Year (2021)

The 42nd edition of IRAWMA, set for March 30 in Florida, celebrates icons of reggae and world music. This year, Shatta Wale has secured four nominations, keeping fans eager to see if he will expand his record-breaking haul. His 2025 nominations include:

Best Music Video

Best Crossover Song

Best African Dancehall Entertainer

Most Popular Collaborated Song (Reggae with R&B, Rap, Latin, etc.)

With his consistent presence at IRAWMA, Shatta Wale continues to represent Ghana on the global stage. The question remains as fans and industry observers prepare for Sunday’s ceremony: Will Shatta Wale replicate history by adding more honours to his already remarkable collection? Given his history, another victory may solidify his position as a major force in world music.