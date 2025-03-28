Daddy Lumba set to perform in the USA and Canada after two decades

After more than twenty years, Ghanaian Highlife legend Daddy Lumba is set to perform once again in the United States and Canada.

Fans who have long awaited his return can finally experience the magic of his live performances. They can sing along to his timeless hits while capturing unforgettable moments.

The Daddy Lumba Live in USA & Canada Tour promises to be an extraordinary celebration of highlife music, bringing back the classic rhythms and soul-stirring melodies that have shaped Ghanaian music for generations. For many, this will be a long-overdue reunion with one of Ghana’s most celebrated musicians, whose influence continues to transcend generations.

Beyond the music, this tour is more than just a concert—it is a celebration of culture and unity. Ghanaians in the diaspora will have the chance to reconnect with their roots, while non-Ghanaians will get a taste of authentic Ghanaian entertainment at its finest.

The highly anticipated event is being organized by TM Entertainmentz, led by CEO Terry Masson, a company renowned for its contributions to the global recognition of Ghanaian and African artists. With their expertise in event promotion, fans can expect nothing short of a world-class concert experience.

The official tour dates will be announced soon, organisers say.