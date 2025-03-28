‘Got the perfect song for her too’ – Cina Soul teases collab with Bree Runway

Ghanaian singer Cina Soul has hinted at a potential collaboration with British-Ghanaian artiste Bree Runway.

This comes moments after Stonebwoy quoted Bree Runway’s latest refix video on X (Twitter), posting, “Attitude on 10 Trillion..Where The Girls At I Wanna see @Cina_Soul & You On One..”

Cina Soul responded shortly after, tweeting, “Got the perfect song for her too,” fueling anticipation of what could be a mesmerizing collaboration between the two.

Bree Runway’s has been up and buzzing with a streak refixes to classic Ghanaian songs. Her latest refix creatively blends Ghanaian classics “Odo Nwom” by Kofi Nti featuring Ofori Amponsah and Premier Gaou by Magic System, embracing the growing trend of merging nostalgic highlife sounds with contemporary flair.

got the perfect song for her too 🤗❤️ — Kla (@Cina_Soul) March 28, 2025

Stonebwoy’s tweet amplifies this wave, suggesting a powerful female collaboration that many believe could further push Ghanaian music on the global stage.

Cina Soul, fresh off the release of her 2025 album “DID I LIE,” has been lauded for her soulful sound and relatable storytelling. Her previous collaboration with Stonebwoy on “Larger Than Life” of her album showcased her versatility and chemistry with fellow artists, making her response to Bree Runway all the more thrilling for fans.