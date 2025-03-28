‘One of the greatest to speak to music’ – Reggie Rockstone lauds Ko-Jo Cue

Legendary Ghanaian rapper and Hiplife pioneer Reggie Rockstone has hailed Ko-Jo Cue as “one of the greatest to speak to music.” The praise comes after Rockstone shared a resonating line from Ko-Jo Cue’s latest track “Abebrese” on X (formerly Twitter).

THE ROOF GO FIT TAKE YOUR COINS ALL” @kojo_cue ONE OF THE GREATEST TO SPEAK TO MUSIC YES🇬🇭👏 pic.twitter.com/B31q0nPqtc — Reggie Rockstone (@ReggieRockstone) March 26, 2025

“Abebrese” since its released has sparked conversations on struggles and hope. The track combines Ko-Jo Cue’s smooth, introspective delivery with Fameye’s soulful and emotive vocals and creates a compelling blend of rhythm and flow. The infectious beat keeps the energy high while the lyrics delve deep into life’s struggles and the relentless pursuit of dreams.

Touching on themes of resilience, growth, and self-discovery, “Abebrese” resonates with anyone navigating the highs and lows of life. It comes across as an anthem for perseverance, reflecting the challenges and triumphs of everyday experiences.

Reggie Rockstone’s endorsement adds to the growing buzz around the song, highlighting Ko-Jo Cue’s impact on Ghanaian music.

Ko-Jo Cue continues to prove why he remains one of Ghana’s most revered lyricists, with “Abebrese” offering yet another glimpse into his ability to turn personal struggles into relatable anthems.

Stream Abebrese