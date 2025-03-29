Black Sherif officially unveils ‘Iron Boy’ tracklist

Black Sherif has finally lifted the curtain on the tracklist for his highly anticipated sophomore album, “Iron Boy“. The 15-track project features only two guest artistes – Nigeria’s Fireboy DML and Seyi Vibez – contrary to earlier rumors of a single feature.

The tracklist reflects a blend of introspection and bold storytelling, with titles that hint at personal victories, struggles, and dreams. Tracks like “The Victory Song”, “Dreamer”, and the already released “January 9th” suggest a narrative that goes beyond music. It portrays deep delving into Black Sherif’s journey and growth.

Set for release on April 3, 2025, the album comes just a day before Black Sherif kicks off his North American “Iron Boy” Tour on April 4 at the Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C.

Official Iron Boy tracklist. Credit: Black Sherif.

For fans, this is an elevated chapter in Black Sherif’s ongoing story. With his ability to turn life experiences into powerful music, “Iron Boy” feels poised to leave a lasting mark.