Black Sherif officially unveils ‘Iron Boy’ tracklist

Black Sherif has finally lifted the curtain on the tracklist for his highly anticipated sophomore album, “Iron Boy“. The 15-track project features only two guest artistes – Nigeria’s Fireboy DML and Seyi Vibez – contrary to earlier rumors of a single feature.
The tracklist reflects a blend of introspection and bold storytelling, with titles that hint at personal victories, struggles, and dreams. Tracks like “The Victory Song”, “Dreamer”, and the already released “January 9th” suggest a narrative that goes beyond music. It portrays deep delving into Black Sherif’s journey and growth.
Set for release on April 3, 2025, the album comes just a day before Black Sherif kicks off his North American “Iron Boy” Tour on April 4 at the Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C.
For fans, this is an elevated chapter in Black Sherif’s ongoing story. With his ability to turn life experiences into powerful music, “Iron Boy” feels poised to leave a lasting mark.