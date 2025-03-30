Stonebwoy sponsored our flights to perform at Accravaganza – 2Toff reveals

Legendary Ghanaian Hiplife duo, 2Toff, made a surprise cameo at the “Smoooth Edition” of the Guinness Accravaganza. The duo revealed that Stonebwoy made their performance possible by personally covering their flight expenses.

The group, made up of Red Eye and Ogunskele, gained fame in the early 2000s with their hit song “Ye Ba Bra” featuring the late Castro. They followed up with “Odomu Nsem Sem” before relocating abroad, making their return to the Ghanaian stage a special moment for longtime fans.

Speaking on set at Ghud Park on March 29, 2Toff expressed their gratitude to Stonebwoy for bringing them back home to share their music with fans once again.

This year’s Accravaganza was headlined by Stonebwoy, alongside Joey B, AratheJay, La Même Gang, Lali x Lola, and AlorG, while rising acts like Raevin and Wavy Denkyi also got the chance to portray their talent.

For many, 2Toff’s surprise set was a nostalgic highlight, proving that their influence on Ghanaian music still resonates.