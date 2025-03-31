Ad imageAd image
News

KiDi announces upcoming album ‘Where Do We Go From Here’

Get the scoop on KiDi's highly-anticipated album, "Where Do We Go From Here," coming soon in 2025.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
KiDi. Photo Credit: KiDi/Instagram.
KiDi. Photo Credit: KiDi/Instagram.

Ghanaian singer KiDi has officially announced his next album, “Where Do We Go From Here,” set for release in 2025. The “Lomo Lomo” hitmaker took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news, sparking excitement among fans.

In a recent interview with Capital XTRA, KiDi revealed that the album was initially planned for release last year but faced delays. “We’re gearing up towards my new album coming soon. It was supposed to come out last year, but for a few reasons, my fans are getting it this year,” he explained.

“It’s assured, and fingers crossed. I think in a few weeks or months from now, we’ll get it, and we’re getting there, he added”

Though he didn’t disclose a specific release date, the Ghanaian artiste teased “amazing features, amazing records, and amazing producers” on the project, heightening anticipation for what could be one of his most defining works yet.

- Advertisement -
KiDi on Capital XTRA. Photo Credit: KiDi/Instagram.
KiDi on Capital XTRA. Photo Credit: KiDi/Instagram.

“Where Do We Go From Here” will be KiDi’s first full-length release since his 2021 album “The Golden Boy,” which earned him multiple awards – an impressive nod to his strides as one of Afropop’s leading voices. With this new project, fans are eager to see the next evolution of his sound.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Edem explains new direction on “Higher” with KiDi

What Should Consumers Do Again? A Much Needed Conversation

Black Sherif and KiDi spotted in Zanzibar for 2025 Trace Awards

All Time Favourite Ghanaian Love Songs

Celebrity Watch 2025: Ghana’s Rising Star Gyakie and KiDi Battle for the Crown

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Shatta Wale x Sarkodie. Watch: Shatta Wale and Sarkodie share wholesome moment in viral video
Next Article Naa Amanua Dodoo. Legendary Ghanaian musician Naa Amanua Dodoo laid to rest
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Rapper Oseikrom Sikanii
New music! Oseikrom Sikanii unleashes ‘Nonsense’
Music
Supa Sandy. Photo Credit: Riches
Fast-rising female artist and Tiktok sensation Supa Sandy to drop a new song with Bosoma
News
Mzbel. Photo Credit: Mzbel/Instagram.
I have never received any award in my 20 years of music career – Mzbel
News
Gospel Singer Joshua Ahenkorah
Joshua Ahenkorah is out with powerful ‘Manidaso Remix’
Music
Pure Akan. Photo Credit: Pure Akan.
Pure Akan postpones “Odo Awaamu” tour
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Koby Maxwell. Photo Credit: Koby Maxwell
Koby Maxwell sets the music scene ablaze with sizzling new music video
Music
Daddy Lumba is set to grace the stage once again in the United States and Canada. Photo Credit: Daddy Lumba
Daddy Lumba set to perform in the USA and Canada after two decades
News
Frenzyoffixial. Photo Credit: Frenzyoffixial
JAYO Records announces the release of Frenzyoffixial’s new single “Cigarette” — A raw and emotional exploration of love and escape
Africa
Kiss by Keche
Keche drops infectious new song ‘Papapa’ featuring Lasmid
Music
Rapper Ko-Jo Cue. Photo Credit: Ko-Jo Cue.
‘One of the greatest to speak to music’ – Reggie Rockstone lauds Ko-Jo Cue
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

MiPROMO artistes secure multiple nominations. Credit: MiPROMO.
26th TGMA: MiPROMO artistes secure multiple nominations
News
Bangers alert! Jay Erl drops new album tomorrow, 10th November
Jay Erl’s new ‘Black Terminator’ showcases his resilience
Music
Singer Pokuaa
Move On by Pokuaa; A song of not going back to an ex
Music
Strongman
Preach! Strongman drops words of wisdom in new song
Music
Piesie Esther
Piesie Esther uplifts your faith with ‘Gyidi Kese (Medley)’
Music