KiDi announces upcoming album ‘Where Do We Go From Here’

Ghanaian singer KiDi has officially announced his next album, “Where Do We Go From Here,” set for release in 2025. The “Lomo Lomo” hitmaker took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news, sparking excitement among fans.

In a recent interview with Capital XTRA, KiDi revealed that the album was initially planned for release last year but faced delays. “We’re gearing up towards my new album coming soon. It was supposed to come out last year, but for a few reasons, my fans are getting it this year,” he explained.

“It’s assured, and fingers crossed. I think in a few weeks or months from now, we’ll get it, and we’re getting there, he added”

WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE 💽

The Album 2025 ! 🔥 — Lord KiDi (@KiDiMusic) March 30, 2025

Though he didn’t disclose a specific release date, the Ghanaian artiste teased “amazing features, amazing records, and amazing producers” on the project, heightening anticipation for what could be one of his most defining works yet.

KiDi on Capital XTRA. Photo Credit: KiDi/Instagram.

“Where Do We Go From Here” will be KiDi’s first full-length release since his 2021 album “The Golden Boy,” which earned him multiple awards – an impressive nod to his strides as one of Afropop’s leading voices. With this new project, fans are eager to see the next evolution of his sound.