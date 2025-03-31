Ad imageAd image
News

Shatta Wale wins 3 more awards, extends record as Ghana’s ‘Most Awarded Artist’ at IRAWMA

Ghana’s most decorated artist Shatta Wale scoops 3 IRAWMA awards, including Best African Dancehall Entertainer.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Shatta Wale. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/Instagram.
Shatta Wale. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/Instagram.

Shatta Wale has reaffirmed his status as Ghana’s most decorated artist at the International Reggae & World Music Awards (IRAWMA). He secured three major wins at the just-ended 42nd edition in Florida, USA.

The African dancehall star took home awards for Best African Dancehall Entertainer, Best Music Video (“Killa Ji Mi”), and Best Crossover Song (“Commando” ft. Bounty Killer). This further extends his record-breaking run at the event.

With this latest achievement, Shatta Wale now boasts an impressive nine IRAWMA trophies. This strengthens his position as the most awarded Ghanaian and African artist in the history of the ceremony.

Shatta Wale and Vybz Kartel. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/Instagram.
Shatta Wale and Vybz Kartel. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/Instagram.

His journey with the IRAWMA dates back to 2014 when he won Best New Entertainer, and since then, he has continued to make an impact with multiple wins across different categories.

- Advertisement -

The 42nd edition of IRAWMA once again celebrated outstanding contributions to reggae and world music, and Shatta Wale’s success underscores his influence beyond Ghana’s borders. His consistency at the awards speaks to his ability to evolve and remain relevant in an ever-changing industry.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Watch: Shatta Wale and Sarkodie share wholesome moment in viral video

Black Sherif officially unveils ‘Iron Boy’ tracklist

Daddy Lumba set to perform in the USA and Canada after two decades

Wavy Denkyi on DSCVRY: A Voice for Music and Community

Shatta Wale is Ghana’s most awarded artiste at IRAWMA; eyes more glory in 2025

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Naa Amanua Dodoo. Legendary Ghanaian musician Naa Amanua Dodoo laid to rest
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

NPP, NDC by Safo Newman
Safo Newman expresses vulnerability in new music ‘Wope Me A’
Music
Koby Maxwell. Photo Credit: Koby Maxwell
Koby Maxwell sets the music scene ablaze with sizzling new music video
Music
M.anifest & AratheJay. Credit: Ghana Music.
‘Throw your unreserved support behind AratheJay’ – M.anifest
News
Pure Akan. Photo Credit: Pure Akan.
Pure Akan postpones “Odo Awaamu” tour
News
Supa Sandy. Photo Credit: Riches
Fast-rising female artist and Tiktok sensation Supa Sandy to drop a new song with Bosoma
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Frenzyoffixial. Photo Credit: Frenzyoffixial
JAYO Records announces the release of Frenzyoffixial’s new single “Cigarette” — A raw and emotional exploration of love and escape
Africa
Kiss by Keche
Keche drops infectious new song ‘Papapa’ featuring Lasmid
Music
Rapper Kweku Flick
Kweku Flick teams up with Sarkodie for ‘Fire’
Music
Afrobeat artist KOJO BLAK
KOJO BLAK breaks new ground with ‘131 EP’ release
Music
Corby. Photo Credit: Corby
Corby releases emotive new single “Wide Awake”
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

MiPROMO artistes secure multiple nominations. Credit: MiPROMO.
26th TGMA: MiPROMO artistes secure multiple nominations
News
Bangers alert! Jay Erl drops new album tomorrow, 10th November
Jay Erl’s new ‘Black Terminator’ showcases his resilience
Music
Singer Pokuaa
Move On by Pokuaa; A song of not going back to an ex
Music
Strongman
Preach! Strongman drops words of wisdom in new song
Music
Piesie Esther
Piesie Esther uplifts your faith with ‘Gyidi Kese (Medley)’
Music