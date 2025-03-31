Shatta Wale wins 3 more awards, extends record as Ghana’s ‘Most Awarded Artist’ at IRAWMA

Shatta Wale has reaffirmed his status as Ghana’s most decorated artist at the International Reggae & World Music Awards (IRAWMA). He secured three major wins at the just-ended 42nd edition in Florida, USA.

The African dancehall star took home awards for Best African Dancehall Entertainer, Best Music Video (“Killa Ji Mi”), and Best Crossover Song (“Commando” ft. Bounty Killer). This further extends his record-breaking run at the event.

With this latest achievement, Shatta Wale now boasts an impressive nine IRAWMA trophies. This strengthens his position as the most awarded Ghanaian and African artist in the history of the ceremony.

Shatta Wale and Vybz Kartel. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/Instagram.

His journey with the IRAWMA dates back to 2014 when he won Best New Entertainer, and since then, he has continued to make an impact with multiple wins across different categories.

The 42nd edition of IRAWMA once again celebrated outstanding contributions to reggae and world music, and Shatta Wale’s success underscores his influence beyond Ghana’s borders. His consistency at the awards speaks to his ability to evolve and remain relevant in an ever-changing industry.