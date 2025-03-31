Watch: Shatta Wale and Sarkodie share wholesome moment in viral video

Ghanaian music bigwigs Shatta Wale and Sarkodie have once again grabbed attention. Still, this time, it’s not for a new song or industry debate but for a rare, wholesome linkup. The two were recently spotted together, sharing a lighthearted moment that has since gone viral on social media.

In a viral video making rounds on social media, Sarkodie is seen sporting a fresh down-cut, a noticeable shift from his signature low fade. Shatta Wale, ever the expressive character, takes a moment to admire the new look, seemingly amused by the rapper’s unexpected switch-up.

The two artists were reportedly seen at an upscale restaurant in Accra, sparking speculation about the purpose of their meet-up. While details remain unclear, the sight of them enjoying each other’s company has fans buzzing.

Some are hopeful that this could hint at a possible collaboration, while others simply appreciate the moment, considering the duo’s history of both camaraderie and tension over the years.

Shatta Wale and Sarkodie have shared both music and clashes in the past, making their recent reunion all the more intriguing. Whether this signals a rekindled friendship or just a casual linkup, one thing is certain – their presence together is always a conversation starter.