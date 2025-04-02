Ad imageAd image
News

Shatta Wale announces new album ‘The African King’ following IRAWMA triumph

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music - Writer
Shatta Wale. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/Instagram.
Shatta Wale. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/Instagram.

Just a day after securing three major wins at the 42nd International Reggae & World Music Awards (IRAWMA), Shatta Wale has announced a new album, “The African King.” The Ghanaian dancehall star took to social media to share the news, accompanied by a powerful message reflecting on his growth and renewed focus.

In a poetic statement, Shatta Wale declared he is done with distractions and external expectations, choosing instead to forge his own path. His words suggest a shift in mindset, emphasizing self-determination and a fresh creative direction.

“No more chasing shadows or playing mind games, I’m stepping out the frame, no longer bound by names. I’m carving my own path, leaving doubt behind, No time for judgment—my truth is what I find.”

Following his IRAWMA victories, where he took home Best African Dancehall Entertainer, Best Music Video, and Best Crossover Song, this announcement signals an exciting new chapter for the self-proclaimed “African Dancehall King.”

- Advertisement -

While details about “The African King” remain scarce, anticipation is already building. Given Shatta Wale’s track record of delivering high-energy hits and industry-shaping anthems, fans can expect another bold statement from one of Africa’s most influential artists.

author avatar
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Shatta Wale wins 3 more awards, extends record as Ghana’s ‘Most Awarded Artist’ at IRAWMA

Watch: Shatta Wale and Sarkodie share wholesome moment in viral video

Shatta Wale is Ghana’s most awarded artiste at IRAWMA; eyes more glory in 2025

Ajey! Shatta Wale celebrates winning while critics suffer in new song

Shatta Wale declares victory over adversity on ‘Play Nonsense’

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByJude Tackie, Ghana Music
Writer
Follow:
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
Previous Article Enuonyam New Music! Enuonyam releases ‘Be Still’ featuring Luigi Maclean
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/GQ
Unveiling Black Sherif’s ‘Iron Boy’ highly anticipated album release
News
AratheJay. Photo Credit: AratheJay.
AratheJay features Bella Shmurda in latest single, “Fire”
Music
Pure Akan. Photo Credit: Pure Akan.
Pure Akan postpones “Odo Awaamu” tour
News
UPZ, Mo-T and Digital Sangoma. Photo Credit: soWHAT Records
UPZ, Mo-T and Digital Sangoma blend 3Step, Jazz and Gospel in ‘Call of The Ancestors’
Africa
Renowned Ghanaian rapper Amerado has released his latest track, Merry Go Round. Photo Credit: Amerado/X
Amerado unveils new single ‘Merry Go Round’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Enuonyam
New Music! Enuonyam releases ‘Be Still’ featuring Luigi Maclean
Music
Celestine Donkor & Diana Hamilton
Celestine Donkor teams up with Diana Hamilton for comforting ‘Akorfala’
Music
Kuami Eugene
Kuami Eugene remakes Omar B’s ‘Awoo Mawugne’ classic
Music
Guinness Accravaganza, Smoooth Edition.
Accravaganza 2025: Clash of Respect and Rivalry Sparks Industry-Wide Debate
Culture
Scenes from My Heart music video. Photo Credit: Rych Entertainment
Blakid releases vintage-inspired video for “My Heart” featuring Topgyal Renner
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

MiPROMO artistes secure multiple nominations. Credit: MiPROMO.
26th TGMA: MiPROMO artistes secure multiple nominations
News
Bangers alert! Jay Erl drops new album tomorrow, 10th November
Jay Erl’s new ‘Black Terminator’ showcases his resilience
Music
Singer Pokuaa
Move On by Pokuaa; A song of not going back to an ex
Music
Strongman
Preach! Strongman drops words of wisdom in new song
Music
Piesie Esther
Piesie Esther uplifts your faith with ‘Gyidi Kese (Medley)’
Music