Shatta Wale announces new album ‘The African King’ following IRAWMA triumph

Just a day after securing three major wins at the 42nd International Reggae & World Music Awards (IRAWMA), Shatta Wale has announced a new album, “The African King.” The Ghanaian dancehall star took to social media to share the news, accompanied by a powerful message reflecting on his growth and renewed focus.

In a poetic statement, Shatta Wale declared he is done with distractions and external expectations, choosing instead to forge his own path. His words suggest a shift in mindset, emphasizing self-determination and a fresh creative direction.

“No more chasing shadows or playing mind games, I’m stepping out the frame, no longer bound by names. I’m carving my own path, leaving doubt behind, No time for judgment—my truth is what I find.”

Following his IRAWMA victories, where he took home Best African Dancehall Entertainer, Best Music Video, and Best Crossover Song, this announcement signals an exciting new chapter for the self-proclaimed “African Dancehall King.”

While details about “The African King” remain scarce, anticipation is already building. Given Shatta Wale’s track record of delivering high-energy hits and industry-shaping anthems, fans can expect another bold statement from one of Africa’s most influential artists.