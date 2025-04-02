Stonebwoy and Stars light up the stage at Accravaganza’s smoothest night yet

On March 29, 2025, Ghana’s premier pop-culture festival, Guinness Accravaganza, returned with its fifth installment, dubbed the “Smooth Edition,” at Ghud Park near Accra Mall. This highly anticipated event lived up to its name, delivering a seamless blend of electrifying stage performances, vibrant Ghanaian culture, and the exciting debut of Guinness Smooth—a new addition to the iconic stout family. With a lineup featuring some of Ghana’s hottest musical talents, the night was a testament to the festival’s ethos of celebrating creativity and the belief that “Black Shines Brightest.”

Headlining the “Smooth Edition” was none other than Stonebwoy, the reigning TGMA Artiste of the Year and a global ambassador of Ghanaian dancehall. Fresh off his successful Up and Runnin6 tour in Europe, Stonebwoy brought his signature energy to Ghud Park, captivating thousands with a setlist that spanned his illustrious career. Fans erupted as he performed hits like “Bawasaaba,” a track that showcased his lyrical prowess and ability to fuse reggae, dancehall, and Afrobeat rhythms. His commanding stage presence and connection with the crowd solidified his status as the night’s standout act, leaving attendees buzzing with excitement.

Stonebwoy wasn’t alone in lighting up the stage. The “Smooth Edition” boasted an impressive roster of Ghana’s finest artists, each bringing their unique flair to the festival. Joey B, known for his smooth delivery and infectious hooks, had the audience swaying to his catalog of hits. AratheJay, a rising star in the Ghanaian music scene, delivered a soulful performance that blended highlife and contemporary sounds, earning cheers from the crowd. La Même Gang, a collective known for their genre-defying style, turned Ghud Park into a rave with their high-energy set, while Alor G and the dynamic duo Lali x Lola kept the momentum going with their fresh and captivating performances.

Adding to the night’s diversity, Cina Soul mesmerized with her velvety vocals, offering a soul-stirring contrast to the upbeat dance tracks, and Badmayors rounded out the lineup with a gritty, street-inspired energy that resonated with the festival’s youthful vibe. Together, these artists created a musical tapestry that celebrated Ghana’s dynamic creative scene, making the “Smooth Edition” a night to remember.

Beyond the headline acts, the stage was kept alive by some of Accra’s most beloved DJs and MCs. DredW, Kojo Manuel, DJ Lord, DJ Justice, Mercury Quaye, Michael Nikols, Mz Orztin, and Sleek DJ took turns at the turntables, spinning seamless mixes that kept the crowd dancing into the night. DJ Lord, a festival staple and Ghana’s newly crowned Best DJ of the Year, once again proved why he’s a fan favorite with an electrifying set that blended local hits with global anthems. MCs like Kojo Manuel and Mercury Quaye brought their infectious charisma, hyping up the audience and ensuring the energy never dipped.

The “Smooth Edition” wasn’t just about the music—it marked the official launch of Guinness Smooth, a refreshing new stout that festival-goers were among the first in Ghana to taste. The rich, smooth flavor paired perfectly with the night’s vibe, enhancing the sensory experience as attendees sipped and danced under the stars. Faith Katua, Business Manager at Buzz Africa, noted, “This year, thanks to our partnership with Guinness, we’re taking it to the next level. For the first time ever, Accravaganza festival-goers had the exclusive opportunity to experience the new Guinness Smooth.” The introduction added a literal and figurative smoothness to the event, tying into its theme of bold yet effortless celebration.

While the stage performances were the heart of the night, Guinness Accravaganza’s “Smooth Edition” offered a holistic celebration of Ghanaian culture. Art installations, fashion showcases, and food pairings complemented the music, creating a multi-sensory experience. Attendees enjoyed Ghanaian snacks unlocked with the purchase of Guinness cans, watched live football screenings, and immersed themselves in avant-garde art and streetwear collaborations—elements that have become signatures of the quarterly festival.

From the moment gates opened at noon, Ghud Park buzzed with anticipation, and as the evening unfolded, it transformed into a pulsating hub of creativity and communion. The “Smooth Edition” lived up to its promise of surpassing previous installments, delivering bigger performances and fresh experiences that left attendees raving. Posts on X captured the sentiment, with fans describing it as “an energy-packed, fun-filled event” and a “big rave” that showcased Ghana’s musical and cultural prowess.

As the fifth edition of Guinness Accravaganza, the “Smooth Edition” reaffirmed the festival’s place as a cornerstone of Ghana’s pop-culture landscape. With Stonebwoy and a stellar lineup leading the charge, it was a night where music, art, and the spirit of Guinness came together to shine brightest. As the crowd dispersed into the early hours of March 30, one thing was clear: the “Smooth Edition” had set a new standard for what Accravaganza could be, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter.