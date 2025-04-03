Ad imageAd image
News

Teddy Osei to receive State burial on April 4

For his immense contribution to Ghanaian music and culture, Francis Teddy Osei, famed leader of the legendary Afro-rock band Osibisa will be honoured with a full state funeral.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Teddy Osei. Photo Credit: Teddy Osei/BBC.
Teddy Osei. Photo Credit: Teddy Osei/BBC.

Ghana will bid farewell to one of its most celebrated musical icons, Francis Teddy Osei, with a state funeral on Friday, April 4, 2025. The founder and leader of the legendary Afro-rock band Osibisa will be honoured for his immense contributions to Ghanaian music and culture.

The funeral proceedings will commence at the forecourt of the State House in Accra, where Teddy Osei will be laid in state from 6:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Following this, his remains will be transported to Kumasi, where final funeral rites will be held before his burial on Saturday, April 5.

Ghanaians are encouraged to pay their respects along the route from Accra to Kumasi by singing Osibisa’s classic anthem, “Woyaya.” Radio and television stations are also urged to participate by broadcasting his music and announcing key points along the journey.

Teddy Osei of Osibisa. Photo Credit: Modern Ghana
Teddy Osei of Osibisa. Photo Credit: Modern Ghana

Born on December 1, 1937, in Kumasi, Teddy Osei’s journey into music was shaped by his upbringing and early exposure to highlife. With a government scholarship from Ghana’s first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, he pursued music and drama studies in London, where he formed his first band, Cat’s Paw.

- Advertisement -

In 1969, Osei co-founded Osibisa with Sol Amarfio and Mac Tontoh. The band’s fusion of African rhythms with rock and funk earned them international acclaim, helping to introduce African music to a global audience.

As Ghana prepares to honour Teddy Osei, his legacy as a pioneer of Afro-rock and a cultural ambassador remains unparalleled. The state funeral will be a moment for the nation and music lovers worldwide to celebrate his life and lasting influence.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Music Legend Teddy Osei of Osibisa Dies at 88

Mystery behind Artworks in the Music Industry

Osibisa still an active band! Part ways with former band player Gregg Kofi Brown for touring in Russia as a sign of solidarity with Ukraine

Osibisa’s Sol Amarfio passes on at 84!

Video: Woyaya (Osibisa Gospel Edit) by ADOMcwesi

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Efya Efya blends Sci-Fi and deep emotion for ‘Radar’ video
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

New artist RAEVIN
RAEVIN fuels passion with debut single ‘Fire’
Music
Scenes from My Heart music video. Photo Credit: Rych Entertainment
Blakid releases vintage-inspired video for “My Heart” featuring Topgyal Renner
Music
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/X
Black Sherif’s ‘Iron Boy’ lands—Love it or leave it
Music
Celestine Donkor & Diana Hamilton
Celestine Donkor teams up with Diana Hamilton for comforting ‘Akorfala’
Music
Wavy Denkyi for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Wavy Denkyi.
Wavy Denkyi on DSCVRY: A Voice for Music and Community
Discovery
- Advertisement -

Latest

Efya
Efya blends Sci-Fi and deep emotion for ‘Radar’ video
Music
Tinny & Edem
Tinny & Edem roll back the years with ‘We Dey Conquer’
Music
Rebel Music - Black Sherif. Credit: YouTube
‘Rebel Music’: Black Sherif’s bold new video sets the bar sky-high
Music
Nana Yaw Ofori Atta for On Your Radar. Photo Credit: Nana Yaw Ofori Atta/Instagram.
On Your Radar: Check out these picks for March
Lists
Enuonyam
New Music! Enuonyam releases ‘Be Still’ featuring Luigi Maclean
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Gospel Singer Joshua Ahenkorah
Joshua Ahenkorah is out with powerful ‘Manidaso Remix’
Music
MiPROMO artistes secure multiple nominations. Credit: MiPROMO.
26th TGMA: MiPROMO artistes secure multiple nominations
News
Bangers alert! Jay Erl drops new album tomorrow, 10th November
Jay Erl’s new ‘Black Terminator’ showcases his resilience
Music
Singer Pokuaa
Move On by Pokuaa; A song of not going back to an ex
Music
Strongman
Preach! Strongman drops words of wisdom in new song
Music