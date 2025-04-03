Teddy Osei to receive State burial on April 4

Ghana will bid farewell to one of its most celebrated musical icons, Francis Teddy Osei, with a state funeral on Friday, April 4, 2025. The founder and leader of the legendary Afro-rock band Osibisa will be honoured for his immense contributions to Ghanaian music and culture.

The funeral proceedings will commence at the forecourt of the State House in Accra, where Teddy Osei will be laid in state from 6:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Following this, his remains will be transported to Kumasi, where final funeral rites will be held before his burial on Saturday, April 5.

Ghanaians are encouraged to pay their respects along the route from Accra to Kumasi by singing Osibisa’s classic anthem, “Woyaya.” Radio and television stations are also urged to participate by broadcasting his music and announcing key points along the journey.

Teddy Osei of Osibisa. Photo Credit: Modern Ghana

Born on December 1, 1937, in Kumasi, Teddy Osei’s journey into music was shaped by his upbringing and early exposure to highlife. With a government scholarship from Ghana’s first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, he pursued music and drama studies in London, where he formed his first band, Cat’s Paw.

In 1969, Osei co-founded Osibisa with Sol Amarfio and Mac Tontoh. The band’s fusion of African rhythms with rock and funk earned them international acclaim, helping to introduce African music to a global audience.

As Ghana prepares to honour Teddy Osei, his legacy as a pioneer of Afro-rock and a cultural ambassador remains unparalleled. The state funeral will be a moment for the nation and music lovers worldwide to celebrate his life and lasting influence.