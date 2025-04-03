Ad imageAd image
News

TGMA 2025 updates nominations and clarifies category rules

TGMA 2025 announces important updates to nominations, addressing errors in the Songwriter of the Year category and explaining category rules for fairness.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
TGMA 2025
TGMA 2025Photo Credit: CharterHouse

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA 2025) Board has made several important announcements regarding this year’s edition of the awards, following the recent release of the nominations.

In addition to the corrections, the TGMA Board has also provided clarification on its nomination rules after receiving feedback from stakeholders in a press release.

Press Release

Following the release of the 26th TGMA nominations, a one-week window for errors and omissions was opened. We appreciate the submissions received and have responded to each artist via email.

Update: Songwriter of the Year Category

- Advertisement -

The TGMA Board wishes to announce an update in the Songwriter of the Year category. The song “No Competition” by Okyeame Kwame ft. Kuami Eugene was initially credited solely to Okyeame Kwame.

However, it has come to our attention that Kuami Eugene was a co-writer. The nominees’ list has been updated to reflect this correction.

Clarification on Category Rules

The Board has observed some confusion regarding category rules and would like to provide clarification.

Our rules stipulate that each artist can have only one song nomination per category, with the exception of the Best Collaboration, Best International Collaboration, and Best Music Video categories, which recognise the contributions of collaborators and video directors.

- Advertisement -

This rule ensures that artists do not split their votes (from the public, academy, and Board) and instead have the best possible chance of winning.

Using King Paluta’s “Aseda” and “Makoma” as examples, we applied this rule to select the most popular song.

Based on our research, including streaming numbers and airplay from 175 radio stations, “Aseda” was adjudged the more popular choice in both the Highlife and Most Popular Song of the Year categories.

Although the Board relaxed this rule in some notable years of the scheme, its current stance is to allow only one nomination per artist per category.

Commitment to Fairness and Education

The TGMA Board reaffirms its commitment to fairness for artists. We also reiterate our dedication to educating stakeholders, leveraging the error and omission window as a valuable learning tool.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Black Sherif’s ‘Iron Boy’ lands—Love it or leave it

On Your Radar: Check out these picks for March

Stonebwoy and Stars light up the stage at Accravaganza’s smoothest night yet

Lyrical Joe’s ‘Holy Sky’ from ‘I AM’ album sparks anticipation and discussion

Blakid releases vintage-inspired video for “My Heart” featuring Topgyal Renner

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/X Black Sherif’s ‘Iron Boy’ lands—Love it or leave it
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

AratheJay. Photo Credit: AratheJay.
AratheJay features Bella Shmurda in latest single, “Fire”
Music
Ghanaian Hip-Hop Takes Center Stage: Dr. Pushkin, Ataman Nikita, Quata Budukusu & CJ Biggerman Thrill at SXSW 2025. Photo Credit: Dr Pushkin
Dr. Pushkin & collaborators shine at SXSW 2025
News
Guinness Accravaganza, Smoooth Edition.
Accravaganza 2025: Clash of Respect and Rivalry Sparks Industry-Wide Debate
Culture
Asakaa star Kawabanga
Kawabanga pleads for God’s anointing on ‘Thy Kingdom Come’
Music
Rapper Kweku Flick
Kweku Flick teams up with Sarkodie for ‘Fire’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Rebel Music - Black Sherif. Credit: YouTube
‘Rebel Music’: Black Sherif’s bold new video sets the bar sky-high
Music
Enuonyam
New Music! Enuonyam releases ‘Be Still’ featuring Luigi Maclean
Music
Celestine Donkor & Diana Hamilton
Celestine Donkor teams up with Diana Hamilton for comforting ‘Akorfala’
Music
Kuami Eugene
Kuami Eugene remakes Omar B’s ‘Awoo Mawugné’ classic
Music
UPZ, Mo-T and Digital Sangoma. Photo Credit: soWHAT Records
UPZ, Mo-T and Digital Sangoma blend 3Step, Jazz and Gospel in ‘Call of The Ancestors’
Africa
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Gospel Singer Joshua Ahenkorah
Joshua Ahenkorah is out with powerful ‘Manidaso Remix’
Music
MiPROMO artistes secure multiple nominations. Credit: MiPROMO.
26th TGMA: MiPROMO artistes secure multiple nominations
News
Bangers alert! Jay Erl drops new album tomorrow, 10th November
Jay Erl’s new ‘Black Terminator’ showcases his resilience
Music
Singer Pokuaa
Move On by Pokuaa; A song of not going back to an ex
Music
Strongman
Preach! Strongman drops words of wisdom in new song
Music