TGMA 2025 updates nominations and clarifies category rules

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA 2025) Board has made several important announcements regarding this year’s edition of the awards, following the recent release of the nominations.

In addition to the corrections, the TGMA Board has also provided clarification on its nomination rules after receiving feedback from stakeholders in a press release.

Press Release

Following the release of the 26th TGMA nominations, a one-week window for errors and omissions was opened. We appreciate the submissions received and have responded to each artist via email.

Update: Songwriter of the Year Category

The TGMA Board wishes to announce an update in the Songwriter of the Year category. The song “No Competition” by Okyeame Kwame ft. Kuami Eugene was initially credited solely to Okyeame Kwame.

However, it has come to our attention that Kuami Eugene was a co-writer. The nominees’ list has been updated to reflect this correction.

Clarification on Category Rules

The Board has observed some confusion regarding category rules and would like to provide clarification.

Our rules stipulate that each artist can have only one song nomination per category, with the exception of the Best Collaboration, Best International Collaboration, and Best Music Video categories, which recognise the contributions of collaborators and video directors.

This rule ensures that artists do not split their votes (from the public, academy, and Board) and instead have the best possible chance of winning.

Using King Paluta’s “Aseda” and “Makoma” as examples, we applied this rule to select the most popular song.

Based on our research, including streaming numbers and airplay from 175 radio stations, “Aseda” was adjudged the more popular choice in both the Highlife and Most Popular Song of the Year categories.

Although the Board relaxed this rule in some notable years of the scheme, its current stance is to allow only one nomination per artist per category.

Commitment to Fairness and Education

The TGMA Board reaffirms its commitment to fairness for artists. We also reiterate our dedication to educating stakeholders, leveraging the error and omission window as a valuable learning tool.