AratheJay is the future of Highlife – Black Sherif

Black Sherif has given Ghana's up-next star AratheJay a strong endorsement during his latest media rounds for Iron Boy.

Ghanaian star Black Sherif is giving AratheJay his flowers. In a recent appearance on Apple Music’s The Dotty Show, the “Iron Boy” star praised AratheJay as a major voice for Ghana’s highlife sound.

“So I have a remix to this song too ’cause I love the song and I love the artiste,” Blacko shared, referring to their remix of “Jesus Christ”. I love what he’s about for the genre. He is like a pro-highlife and that’s what he’s about. His melodies and rhythms define highlife. I love Ara and that’s it. For me, he’s the future of highlife/hiplife as well.”

Jesus Christ“, originally released on May 14, 2024, was produced by Ghanaian multi-hyphenate BillyDray. Its remix with Black Sherif, “Jesus Christ II” dropped in August 2024, dominated charts across platforms and remained one of the most streamed songs for weeks.

AratheJay at Nimo Live Photo Credit: @TryKojo
Black Sherif’s comments come during his “Iron Boy” press tour. The 15-track album, released just days ago, is already charting in over 50 countries.

His co-sign of AratheJay only strengthens growing public sentiment around the young artist’s potential. For many listeners, it’s not just praise but a passing of the torch.

