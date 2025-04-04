Black Sherif dominates Apple Music Top Albums Charts in 8 countries

Black Sherif has once again proven his musical prowess with the release of his highly anticipated album, Iron Boy, which dropped on 3rd April, 2025.

Since its debut, the album has captured the attention of music lovers worldwide, quickly gaining traction and receiving rave reviews.

Iron Boy dominates streaming platforms and has impressive chart performances, particularly on Apple Music, where it has been ranked among the top albums in multiple countries.

Notably, it is featured in the Apple Music Top Albums chart in 8 countries, further solidifying Black Sherif’s international influence.

Iron Boy’s position in the Apple Music Top Albums Charts

Ghana – 1st Place Nigeria – 2nd Place United Kingdom – 5th Place Côte d’Ivoire – 6th Place Nederland – 10th Place United States – 15th Place Canada – 16th Place Saudi Arabia – 20th Place

Black Sherif’s unique style, which blends Afrobeat with deep, introspective lyricism, has resonated with listeners, catapulting the album into the spotlight.

The consistent rise in streams and its presence on international charts are testaments to Sherif’s undeniable talent. Iron Boy is more than just an album; it’s a declaration that Black Sherif is destined to remain a prominent figure in the global music scene.