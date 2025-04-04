Ad imageAd image
DJ Loft breaks new ground with Apple Music Africa Now Mix feature

DJ Loft transforms Apple Music’s Africa Now Mix into a masterpiece, marking a major milestone for Ghanaian DJs worldwide.

DJ Loft features on the Ebro Show
Historic DJ LoftPhoto Credit: DJ Loft

In a historic moment for Ghanaian music, DJ Loft, also known as Solomon Obeng, has become the first Ghanaian DJ to be featured in Apple Music’s prestigious Africa Now Mix series.

This milestone reflects DJ Loft’s dedication to his craft and the global recognition of his talent.

“I was honestly shocked when I received the DM from the Apple Music Executive. It’s an honor to be the first Ghanaian in this series

DJ Loft

Although Apple Music provided a pre-curated playlist for the mix, DJ Loft’s creativity transformed it into a truly exceptional masterpiece.

He seamlessly blended genres like Afrobeats, Amapiano, Afro-House, and African Hip-Hop, creating a non-stop vibe that celebrates Africa’s diverse rhythms and culture.

DJ Loft Shakes x Apple Music’s Africa Now Mix

DJ Loft’s success is no accident. With over a decade of experience, he’s captivated audiences worldwide with his remarkable mixes.

His Cups and Bass mixes, alongside MC/Hypeman Kojo Manuel, have earned him international acclaim. In addition, DJ Loft has garnered numerous accolades, including three consecutive Mixtape of the Year awards at the Ghana DJ Awards and recognition as Mobile DJ of the Year.

This mix is a celebration of the vibrant heartbeat of Africa, with DJ Loft representing Ghana proudly on a global stage.

