Moliy joins City Splash 2025 lineup in Brixton

Moliy will perform at this year’s City Splash Festival in Brixton, London, on May 26, 2025.

MOLIY. Photo Credit: Semra
MOLIY. Photo Credit: Semra

Ghanaian singer Moliy has been added to the lineup for this year’s City Splash Festival, set for May 26, 2025, in Brixton, UK.

She joins a star-studded cast of headliners including Popcaan, Tarrus Riley, Spice, The Composers, Teejay, and rising UK act Variant.

Moliy’s inclusion follows the buzz around her summer anthem “Shake It To The Max,” and its remix “Max (FLY)” featuring Jamaican stars Shenseea and Skillibeng. The track continues to gain traction on streaming platforms and in clubs across West Africa and the Caribbean.

City Splash is one of the UK’s premier celebrations of Caribbean and African music, making Moliy’s appearance a fitting addition to the festival’s expanding global reach.

