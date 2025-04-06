King Promise embarks on a global journey: The “True To Self” Tour

King Promise, the Ghanaian Afrobeats sensation whose real name is Gregory Bortey Newman, has been taking the world by storm with his highly anticipated “True To Self” tour. As one of Africa’s most celebrated musical exports, the artist has been captivating audiences across continents with his signature blend of Afrobeats, Highlife, R&B, and hip-hop influences. With his smooth vocals, infectious rhythms, and a growing catalogue of hits, King Promise continues to solidify his place as a global superstar, bringing Ghanaian music to the forefront of the international stage.

A Tour Rooted in Authenticity

The “True To Self” tour, which kicked off in late last month, is a testament to King Promise’s evolution as an artist and his commitment to staying true to his roots. Following the success of his critically acclaimed albums True To Self (2024), As Promised (2019) and 5 Star (2022), this tour reflects his latest chapter of musical exploration while celebrating the cultural sounds that define his identity. Fans have been treated to live performances of chart-topping tracks like “Continental” featuring Shallipopi. “Paris“, “Favourite Story” featuring Sarkodie and OliveTheBoy, “Terminator,” “How Dare You,” and “Choplife,” alongside fresh material like “Eyes Dried Over” featuring Tom Walker that showcases his versatility and growth.

The tour began in the United States, with its first stop in Washington, D.C., on March 27, 2025, at the iconic 9:30 Club. The sold-out show set the tone for what has become an electrifying run, with fans praising the palpable energy and King Promise’s magnetic stage presence. From there, the tour has moved through major cities like New York, Boston, and Los Angeles, with upcoming dates scheduled across North America and beyond.

Highlights from the Road

One of the standout moments of the tour so far was King Promise’s performance at Brighton Music Hall in Boston on March 30, 2025. Described as “unforgettable” by attendees, the show saw the artist deliver a high-energy set that left the crowd buzzing. His ability to connect with fans—whether through heartfelt ballads or upbeat dance anthems—has been a defining feature of the tour. Social media posts from fans and the artist himself have captured the excitement, with clips of his grand entrances and crowd sing-alongs going viral.

The U.S. leg of the tour follows a successful run in previous years, including the American leg of his 5 Star world tour in 2022, which concluded with a memorable performance in Cincinnati, Ohio. That tour marked a significant milestone in his career, paving the way for his current global takeover. After wrapping up in the States, King Promise is set to bring his dynamic live show to Europe, with stops planned in cities like London, Hamburg, and Vienna, before potentially expanding to other regions.

Let me pay your rent baby 😍! NEW YORK what a night 🌪️🌪️🌪️



Chicago you’re up tomorrow & i just might pay your rent 🤷🏾‍♂️🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/fw0yGdvyeh — King Promise (@IamKingPromise) April 4, 2025

Ghana to the World

King Promise’s rise is a proud moment for Ghanaian music, often referred to as the “Ghana to the World” movement. His collaborations with international stars like Omah Lay, Sarkodie, and Shatta Wale, as well as his work with legendary producer Killbeatz under Legacy Life Entertainment, have helped amplify African sounds on a global scale. The “True To Self” tour is not just a series of concerts—it’s a cultural celebration, showcasing the vibrancy of Afrobeats and Highlife to diverse audiences.

His official website (iamkingpromise.com) and platforms like Songkick, Bandsintown, and Live Nation have been buzzing with updates, offering fans the latest news on tour dates, ticket availability, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content. With shows scheduled through April 2025 in the U.S., including stops in Chicago, Houston, and Dallas, the tour promises to keep the momentum going strong.

What’s Next?

As of April 7, 2025, King Promise shows no signs of slowing down. With the North American leg in full swing and international dates on the horizon, the artist is poised to reach even greater heights. Fans eagerly await announcements of additional shows, rumoured to include festival appearances and potential returns to Africa, where his homecoming performances are always a highlight.

For those yet to experience the magic of King Promise live, the “True To Self” tour is a must-see. Tickets are available through platforms like Vivid Seats, TicketSmarter, and Stereoboard, with VIP packages offering a chance to get closer to the action. Whether you’re a long-time fan or a newcomer to his music, King Promise’s tour is a journey of sound, soul, and self-expression that’s not to be missed.

From Accra to the world, King Promise is proving that his promise—to deliver exceptional music and unforgettable experiences—remains unbroken.

Photos from The True To Self Tour