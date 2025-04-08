Ad imageAd image
AratheJay joins Burna Boy and Bella Shmurda in Lagos

Ghanaian breakout act AratheJay is gaining attention after a video surfaced of him reconnecting with Bella Shmurda and meeting Burna Boy in Lagos.

AratheJay. Photo Credit: AratheJay.
AratheJay is again in the spotlight building momentum across West Africa. The breakout Ghanaian star was recently spotted in Lagos, linking up with Burna Boy, Bella Shmurda, and singer Fola in a now-viral video circulating online.

The meet-up comes on the heels of his latest single, “Fire,” a high-energy collaboration with Bella Shmurda. The song made a surprise appearance at Obi’s House — one of Lagos’ most influential Afrobeats parties hosted by DJ Obi, known for breaking some of the continent’s biggest hits.

AratheJay’s growing popularity comes ahead of the 26th TGMA Awards in May, where he has earned two nominations: New Artiste of the Year and Most Popular Song for “Jesus Christ II.”

With growing cross-border appeal and co-signs from key industry players, AratheJay is shaping up to be one of Ghana’s most exciting new exports.

