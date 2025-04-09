Ad imageAd image
26th TGMA: King Promise leads with 10 nods; Stonebwoy, Team Eternity tie at 9

King Promise is the most nominated artiste at the 26th TGMA Awards with 10 nods while Stonebwoy and Team Eternity close behind with nine (9) each.

King Promise. Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram.
King Promise has earned the most nominations for the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA). The 5 Star artiste secured 10 nominations, including the coveted Artiste of the Year, Album/EP of the Year, and Telecel Most Popular Song.

King Promise’s hit songs and collaborations also placed him in categories such as Best Afrobeats Song, Best Afropop Song, and two slots in Best Music Video.

Stonebwoy follows with nine nominations. These include Artiste of the Year, Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste, and Album/EP of the Year. He also received nods for Best Afropop Song, Best Music Video, and two in the International Collaboration category.

Stonebwoy. Photo Credit: Stonebwoy/Instagram.
Gospel group Team Eternity Ghana also scored nine nominations. They are nominated for Artiste of the Year, Gospel Artiste of the Year, and New Artiste of the Year. Other categories include Most Popular Song, Album/EP of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year. Member Naana Asiedu is nominated for Best Female Vocal Performance.

Team Eternity.
The 26th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards will be held on May 3, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre. A pre-party, scheduled for May 2, will host nominees and industry stakeholders.

