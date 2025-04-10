Ad imageAd image
26th TGMA: Charterhouse reschedules awards night to May 10

The 26th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) will now take place on May 10, 2025, instead of the previously announced date of May 3.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
26th TGMA
26th TGMACredit: Charterhouse

Charterhouse Productions, organizers of the annual Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) has officially moved the 26th edition of the awards night to May 10, 2025. The event was previously scheduled for May 3.

The change also affects related events in the lead-up to the awards night. The TGMA Masterclass will now happen on May 8, while the Pre-Party is set for May 9.

Organizers expressed regret over the adjustment but assured fans and industry stakeholders of a memorable celebration.

Voting for this year’s nominees is ongoing. Fans can vote by dialing *1767# or visiting www.ghanamusicawards.com.

26th TGMA new date

The main event will take place at the Grand Arena, International Conference Centre, with performances, red carpet highlights, and award presentations to top talents in the industry.

