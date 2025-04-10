Ad imageAd image
Gospel musicians were envious of me – Cwesi Oteng

Cwesi Oteng opens up on some challenges he has faced in the music industry as a gospel singer.

Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music - Jnr. Writer
Cwesi Oteng. Photo Credit: Hitz 103.9 FM
Cwesi Oteng. Photo Credit: Hitz 103.9 FM

Ghanaian gospel musician Cwesi Oteng has opened up about the challenges he has faced in the music industry. In a recent interview on Joy Prime’s Changes, the singer claimed that when he first started his career, many established gospel musicians were envious of his unique style. He claimed that many gospel artistes feared that he would overshadow their fame.

According to him, this supposed jealousy allegedly led to attempts to block his breakthrough, including taking his debut album, “Mercy Project,” to cemeteries and other mysterious locations.

He said, “when I stepped into the gospel music, I was like a fresh idea and I started breaking a lot of grounds where gospel had not entered. Doors started opening for gospel music and it came with a lot of attacks. They took my album to places; people took it to cemeteries.”

Cwesi Oteng. Photo Credit: Cwesi Oteng.
Cwesi Oteng. Photo Credit: Cwesi Oteng.

Cwesi Oteng believes that his success was seen as a threat by some industry players, who feared that he would excel beyond them. As a result, they resorted to underhanded tactics to hinder his progress.

The musician is known for his hit songs, such as “God Dey Bless Me” and “I Win.” His bold and expressive nature has endeared him to many fans, and he continues to be a prominent figure in the Ghanaian gospel music scene. Cwesi Oteng’s determination to succeed despite the obstacles he faced is a testament to his strength and resilience.

In the face of adversity, Cwesi Oteng has chosen to rise above the negativity and focus on his music. He has stated that he is not concerned with being in the spotlight all the time and is willing to take breaks from the scene to focus on himself.

He further explained that he has decided to bounce back stronger in order to overcome the struggles and produce songs at his own pace.

“Stardom is really my thing, I can leave the scene and take care of myself for a year and come back. Trying to be in people’s faces is not for me”, he added.

This approach has allowed him to maintain his artistic integrity and produce music that is true to himself.

