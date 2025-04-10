I sound like an Afrobeats artiste not Nigerian – OliveTheBoy

Ghanaian artiste OliveTheBoy is pushing back on claims that he sounds too Nigerian. Speaking on The AfroBeats Podcast, the “Goodsin” hitmaker addressed public opinion about his sound. He has clarified that his style isn’t about mimicry but staying true to the Afrobeats genre.

“Me sounding Nigerian is not intentional,” he said. “People feel it’s negative, but to me, if you doing Afrobeats, you need to sound like an Afrobeats artiste.”

The singer, who has gained attention for his melodic delivery and hit records, believes the criticism stems from a misunderstanding of the genre’s identity. “I think people are getting to accept it now,” he added.

OliveTheBoy’s comments highlight the ongoing conversation about sound identity in West African music. Artistes like him are redefining its boundaries while challenging assumptions around nationality and style.

Meanwhile, OliveTheBoy is set to release his latest EP project titled “Out of the Blue” slated for April 11.