Wendy Shay surprises Tracy Shay with educational sponsorship

A viral dance has brought unexpected joy and a life-changing gesture for Tracy Shay, the pre-teen who captured hearts worldwide with her infectious moves to Wendy Shay’s hit track “Too Late”.

The video saw Tracy joyfully dancing at the All Ashaiman Schools Festival and quickly went viral, sparking wholesome online reactions.

Wendy Shay with Tracy Shay

The attention didn’t go unnoticed by Wendy Shay, who paid a surprise visit to Tracy at her school, offering not just hugs but a promise to sponsor her education through to university.

Tracy Shay dancing to Too Late

“I was touched and wanted to show appreciation to little Tracy,” Wendy Shay said. “I wanted to encourage her to stay confident and fearless.”

In addition to her education sponsorship, Wendy Shay donated custom-branded exercise books, Peeva beverages, a 43-inch Hisense TV, and an undisclosed sum of money to Tracy and her school.

Wendy’s kind gesture has since trended nationwide, amplifying her hit song “Too Late”, which continues to gain traction globally.

Tracy’s viral moment has turned into a beautiful reminder of the power of kindness and support.

