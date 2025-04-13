Ad imageAd image
News

Artistes don’t promote songs in the Volta Region – Agbeshie

Agbeshie makes some observations of Ghanaian artistes neglecting the Volta Region.

Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music - Jnr. Writer
Agbeshie. Photo Credit: Agbeshie/Hitz FM.
Agbeshie. Photo Credit: Agbeshie/Hitz FM.

Ghanaian artiste Agbeshie has expressed his frustration over the neglect of the Volta Region by many artistse. In a recent interview on Hitz 103.9 FM, the artiste observed that the Volta Region had long been isolated in the entertainment sector, making them create superstars.

He stated, “Over the years, the region has created its own superstars. Most of the artistes do not go to the Volta region to promote their songs when they release it.”

“I went to Takoradi to promote my songs because I believe there are Ewes there also,” he added.

Agbeshie claimed that no matter how big an artiste appears to be in the capital, Accra, it will be a different territory to navigate in the Volta Region. “It’s because they’re waiting for Agbeshie,” he boasted.

- Advertisement -

However, he advised the other artistes to get close to the people to earn their loyalty and support. Agbeshie is known for his bangers like “No Worries,” “Pour Pour,” and “Seasons.”

author avatar
Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Katherine is an avid reader and a passionate writer who has a deep affection for food and great music.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Watch Agbeshie’s Amapiano song ‘Alakpator’ feat. Chief One

Video: Stop by Agbeshie

Agbeshie Reveals GHS 100k Stage Performance Fee, Fights Blogger for Debunking his Claim – More HERE!

Audio: Juju by Agbeshie

Audio: Duna by Agbeshie

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByKatherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Jnr. Writer
Follow:
Katherine is an avid reader and a passionate writer who has a deep affection for food and great music.
Previous Article US-based Ghanaian gospel musician Goldendove Godslove. Photo Credit: Goldendove Godslove Goldendove Godslove unveils inspiring new album “God My Praise”
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Jubylant
Jubylant serves romance on a platter with ‘Suya’ feat. Simi
Music
Lover boy G-West.
G-West drops love filled song ‘Coffee’
Music
Ataman Nikita
Ataman Nikita breaks down in new song ‘Find My Way’
Music
Amplifying Hiplife - Beeztrap KOTM x AratheJay x Kweku Smoke. Credit: Ghana Music
Hiplife Amplification: Why Intentionality is Key to Cultural Growth
Culture
Amapiano titan, De Mthuda. Photo Credit: De Mthuda
De Mthuda bares his soul: Mthuthuzeli arrives April 30, 2025
Africa
- Advertisement -

Latest

US-based Ghanaian gospel musician Goldendove Godslove. Photo Credit: Goldendove Godslove
Goldendove Godslove unveils inspiring new album “God My Praise”
Music
Durban-born and Joburg-based singer, songwriter, producer, and all-round creative powerhouse – Halo Yagami. Photo Credit: IBeMusic
Halo Yagami applies serious pressure in new single ‘Phresha’
Africa
Amapiano maven Shaun Stylist returns with Themb’itshe. Photo Credit: Warner Music Africa
Shaun Stylist returns with Themb’itshe, an anthem of resilience and truth
Africa
Cover Artwork: Yummy's House Vol. 1 – Yumbs
Yumbs unlocks the doors to Yummy’s House Vol. 1 
Africa
Jozzy2pf. Photo Credit: Jozzy2pf
Jozzy2pf & Zilla Oaks unleash fiery new trap single “No Fakes”
Africa
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Eli Eli! Daughters of Glorious Jesus connects with Nsawam Prison Choir for new song
Music
Singer/Song Writer Efemor
New Music! Efemor sings about loyalty on ‘Sunshine’
Music
US-based Qwamenewking
Qwamenewking premieres new Afrobeat song ‘Backyard’ feat. Odjidja
Music
Gospel Singer Joshua Ahenkorah
Joshua Ahenkorah is out with powerful ‘Manidaso Remix’
Music
MiPROMO artistes secure multiple nominations. Credit: MiPROMO.
26th TGMA: MiPROMO artistes secure multiple nominations
News