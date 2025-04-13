Artistes don’t promote songs in the Volta Region – Agbeshie

Ghanaian artiste Agbeshie has expressed his frustration over the neglect of the Volta Region by many artistse. In a recent interview on Hitz 103.9 FM, the artiste observed that the Volta Region had long been isolated in the entertainment sector, making them create superstars.

He stated, “Over the years, the region has created its own superstars. Most of the artistes do not go to the Volta region to promote their songs when they release it.”

“I went to Takoradi to promote my songs because I believe there are Ewes there also,” he added.

Most of the big artiste don't go to the Volta Region to promote their songs.– @AgbeshieMusic#DaybreakHitz pic.twitter.com/5Y42xf7851 — Hitz 103.9 FM (@Hitz1039FM) April 10, 2025

Agbeshie claimed that no matter how big an artiste appears to be in the capital, Accra, it will be a different territory to navigate in the Volta Region. “It’s because they’re waiting for Agbeshie,” he boasted.

However, he advised the other artistes to get close to the people to earn their loyalty and support. Agbeshie is known for his bangers like “No Worries,” “Pour Pour,” and “Seasons.”