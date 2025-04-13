ICYMI: Amaarae announces new album “Black Star”, teases new era

Amaarae officially announced her upcoming “Black Star” album earlier this month. The new project promises to expand her sound, blending alté, Afropop, and experimental influences in bold new ways.

The announcement follows the success of her 2023 album “Fountain Baby,” which pushed creative boundaries and earned global attention.

With Black Star, the UK-based Ghanaian pop star teases another shift—one that feels rooted in her Ghanaian identity but still open to global sonic ideas.

Amaarae. Photo Credit: The Triibe

Though no official release date is available, Amaarae has already begun teasing the album. She’s been active on live streams, previewing unreleased tracks and spotlighting some talented Ghanaian artistes, possibly hinting at what to expect from the album’s direction.

She’s also set to start her festival run this weekend, with Coachella as her first stop. Fans attending can expect a mix of familiar hits and potential previews from Black Star.

More details about the album are expected soon.