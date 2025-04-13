Moliy performs at Vybz Kartel’s Reggae Fest Concert in Brooklyn

Ghanaian singer Moliy joined a star-studded lineup at the Reggae Fest concert held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

She performed alongside the “World Boss” Vybz Kartel and Jamaican stars Shenseea and Skilibeng who she featured in the remix of her viral hit, “Shake It To The Max”. The moment marks a huge milestone for the Ghanaian artiste.

The appearance follows her growing global appeal as it drew attention online, with many praising her stage presence and the energy she brought to the event.

The night added to the buzz around Moliy as she joins the global dancehall resurgence while still championing Afropop sounds.

Check out Moliy’s performance