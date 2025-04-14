Ad imageAd image
News

Saint Valentine releases new 3-pack EP, “Trapped in Highlife”

Ghanaian act Saint Valentine has released "Trapped in Highlife", a three-track EP that captures his evolving sound and layered take on love.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Promising Ghanaian artiste Saint Valentine has officially released his new EP “Trapped in Highlife“. The three-pack track is an expression and offers a fresh take on love, sound, and emotion.

The EP opens with “Menseida,” a thriller sound blending afrobeats and house music that sets the tone for the project’s experimental edge. “

“Skirt” follows with a softer touch; an afrobeats-inspired track that explores his feelings for an imaginary lover. “Street” closes the set with a pop-leaning track layered with afropop elements.

Trapped In Highlife - Saint Valentine. Credit: Saint Valentine.
Trapped In Highlife – Saint Valentine. Credit: Saint Valentine.

Saint Valentine describes his music as a balance of light and darkness—pulling from both the joy and ache of love. Drawing from highlife, electronic, house, and pop, he aims to create music that connects with the soul.

- Advertisement -

Trapped in Highlife” is now available on all streaming platforms.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Black Stars winger Joe Paintsil out with debut EP “Emergency”

Trey La drops “Kevin Ekow Taylor” EP

KOJO BLAK breaks new ground with ‘131’ EP release

Kojo Vypa releases ‘Inspiration From Pains EP’

Darkua releases highly anticipated debut EP, “Never Too Late”

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Amaarae. Photo Credit: Amaarae/WWD. Watch: Amaarae makes history at Coachella, spotlights Ghanaian music
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Cover Artwork: Yummy's House Vol. 1 – Yumbs
Yumbs unlocks the doors to Yummy’s House Vol. 1 
Africa
M.anifest. Photo Credit: M.anifest/Instagram.
Boogie Hiplife in Motion: M.anifest’s New Road and Guava Trees
KiDi & Gyakie
KiDi & Gyakie drop first-ever collab ‘Cheat On You’
Music
Cwesi Oteng. Photo Credit: Hitz 103.9 FM
Gospel musicians were envious of me – Cwesi Oteng
News
Mellissa. Photo Credit: Mellissa.
Mellissa unveils sultry new single “Tattoo” featuring Blaqbonez — a seductive tease of her upcoming EP 
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

US-based Ghanaian gospel musician Goldendove Godslove. Photo Credit: Goldendove Godslove
Goldendove Godslove unveils inspiring new album “God My Praise”
Music
Durban-born and Joburg-based singer, songwriter, producer, and all-round creative powerhouse – Halo Yagami. Photo Credit: IBeMusic
Halo Yagami applies serious pressure in new single ‘Phresha’
Africa
Amapiano maven Shaun Stylist returns with Themb’itshe. Photo Credit: Warner Music Africa
Shaun Stylist returns with Themb’itshe, an anthem of resilience and truth
Africa
Jozzy2pf. Photo Credit: Jozzy2pf
Jozzy2pf & Zilla Oaks unleash fiery new trap single “No Fakes”
Africa
Amapiano titan, De Mthuda. Photo Credit: De Mthuda
De Mthuda bares his soul: Mthuthuzeli arrives April 30, 2025
Africa
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Jubylant
Jubylant serves romance on a platter with ‘Suya’ feat. Simi
Music
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Eli Eli! Daughters of Glorious Jesus connects with Nsawam Prison Choir for new song
Music
Singer/Song Writer Efemor
New Music! Efemor sings about loyalty on ‘Sunshine’
Music
US-based Qwamenewking
Qwamenewking premieres new Afrobeat song ‘Backyard’ feat. Odjidja
Music
Gospel Singer Joshua Ahenkorah
Joshua Ahenkorah is out with powerful ‘Manidaso Remix’
Music