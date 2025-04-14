Watch: Amaarae makes history at Coachella, spotlights Ghanaian music

Ghanaian pop star Amaarae made history on Sunday, April 13, becoming the first solo Ghanaian act to perform at Coachella. Her set at the Gobi Stage was an emphatic tribute to Ghana’s evolving music culture.

During her performance, Amaarae spotlighted tracks from La Même Gang’s “Godzilla,” Eazzy’s early 2000s hit “Wengeze,” Joey B’s “Stables,” and the breakout Asakaa anthem “Sore.”

“A lotta the music you just heard is from my home country, Ghana,” she cheered the crowd, girding her roots.

Amaarae. Photo Credit: Amaarae.

She also gave fans a preview of a new techno record from her upcoming album “Black Star”. The song includes an interpolation of “Dɛɛba,” a beloved Ghanaian pop classic from the 2000s, offering a fresh twist on a nostalgic chorus.

Amaarae’s Coachella set didn’t only prove she was a global pop star but also her love for her roots, platforming Ghanaian music for a global audience.

Watch Amaarae at Coachella