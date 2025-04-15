Ad imageAd image
AJ Nelson shines on Danish artiste Citizen Odin’s new album

AJ Nelson continues his global journey with a feature on Citizen Odin’s acclaimed track “What A Real Fine Day.”

Rapper AJ Nelson set to join forces with O’hene Savant on upcoming 'Pan-African' EP
Rapper AJ NelsonPhoto Credit: AJ Nelson

Ghanaian rapper AJ Nelson is once again making waves internationally with his feature on “What A Real Fine Day,” a standout track from Danish indie rock band Citizen Odin’s newly released album In Transition.

Last year, Ghanaian rapper AJ Nelson and Danish indie rock band Citizen Odin collaborated on the song Bang Bang!, which hit the charts in both England and the USA.

Now reimagined for the album, “What A Real Fine Day” blends AJ Nelson’s sharp, conscious lyrics with Citizen Odin’s atmospheric indie rock sound, creating a genre-crossing experience that reflects Nelson’s global versatility.

Listen to What A Real Fine Day by Citizen Odin & AJ Nelson

The album In Transition has been nominated for four awards at this year’s International Singer Songwriter Association (ISSA) Awards, including International Male Album of the Year.

Though AJ Nelson appears on just one track, his impact is undeniable—bringing Ghanaian energy and lyrical depth to a project that’s resonating worldwide.

