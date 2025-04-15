Elder Mireku is my biggest musical influence – AratheJay

Ghanaian artist Arathejay has named gospel legend Elder Mireku as his most significant musical influence. In a chat with AJ Sarpong on 3Lounge, Arathejay explained how gospel minister shaped his understanding of grace and spirituality in music.

“He might sing the same thing everyone sings, but coming from him sends thrills to you,” he said.

The “Jesus Christ” hitmaker stressed that what Elder Mireku carries is divine, not learned. “What you experience from him isn’t learnt but given by God. He taught me there’s a distinction in vocals when it is touched.”

According to Arathejay, music’s actual impact comes when the artist understands the spiritual source behind the sound. “When the person behind the vocals or music understands where it is coming from, there’s a pure distinction in it,” he added.

He noted that even among several performers on a stage, Elder Mireku’s presence stands out. “Everyone may have been on the same stage, but the impact is different when he steps on to sing.”

This realization forms the base of Arathejay’s spiritually-led music approach. “Music is not always about your vocals and range but paying attention to your source, which will impact someone’s life,” he said.