Ad imageAd image
News

Elder Mireku is my biggest musical influence – AratheJay

Arathejay has credited gospel icon Elder Mireku as the most important influence on his music.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
AratheJay. Photo Credit: Lestero
AratheJay. Photo Credit: Lestero

Ghanaian artist Arathejay has named gospel legend Elder Mireku as his most significant musical influence. In a chat with AJ Sarpong on 3Lounge, Arathejay explained how gospel minister shaped his understanding of grace and spirituality in music.

“He might sing the same thing everyone sings, but coming from him sends thrills to you,” he said.

The “Jesus Christ” hitmaker stressed that what Elder Mireku carries is divine, not learned. “What you experience from him isn’t learnt but given by God. He taught me there’s a distinction in vocals when it is touched.”

According to Arathejay, music’s actual impact comes when the artist understands the spiritual source behind the sound. “When the person behind the vocals or music understands where it is coming from, there’s a pure distinction in it,” he added.

- Advertisement -

He noted that even among several performers on a stage, Elder Mireku’s presence stands out. “Everyone may have been on the same stage, but the impact is different when he steps on to sing.”

This realization forms the base of Arathejay’s spiritually-led music approach. “Music is not always about your vocals and range but paying attention to your source, which will impact someone’s life,” he said.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Hiplife Amplification: Why Intentionality is Key to Cultural Growth

AratheJay joins Burna Boy and Bella Shmurda in Lagos

Remarkable Collaborations Between Ghana and Nigeria in Recent Years

AratheJay is the future of Highlife – Black Sherif

Stonebwoy and Stars light up the stage at Accravaganza’s smoothest night yet

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Antoinette Boama (Afia Blue). Photo Credit: Antoinette Boama. Music and Music Business with Antoinette Boama
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Singer NSROMAmusic
NSROMAmusic inspires with ‘Banner Of Love’ – A song of faith
Music
Awa Khiwe. Photo Credit: Awa Khiwe/Outhere Records
“African Women Arise” by Awa Khiwe is out today!
Africa
Magma Fameboy
Magma Fameboy is out with ‘Follow Me’ feat. Freddie Gambini
Music
Wendy Shay & Tracy Shay
Wendy Shay surprises Tracy Shay with educational sponsorship
News
26th TGMA
26th TGMA: Charterhouse reschedules awards night to May 10
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Antoinette Boama (Afia Blue). Photo Credit: Antoinette Boama.
Music and Music Business with Antoinette Boama
Culture
Del B. Photo Credit: Del B
Afrobeats powerhouse Del B teams up with Merchah to celebrate curvy women in bold new single ‘Bunda’
Africa
Cover Artwork: So It Goes – Black Sherif & Fireboy DML
2025 Week 15: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
FRA!
FRA! inspires women to stand tall with ‘Dandan Woho’
Music
Gyedu-Blay Ambolley Urges Bridging Generational Gap in Ghana’s Music Industry for Progress - Full Details HERE!
Gyedu-Blay Ambolley merges humour & Highlife rhythms on ‘Ochoko Bila’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Jubylant
Jubylant serves romance on a platter with ‘Suya’ feat. Simi
Music
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Eli Eli! Daughters of Glorious Jesus connects with Nsawam Prison Choir for new song
Music
Singer/Song Writer Efemor
New Music! Efemor sings about loyalty on ‘Sunshine’
Music
US-based Qwamenewking
Qwamenewking premieres new Afrobeat song ‘Backyard’ feat. Odjidja
Music
Gospel Singer Joshua Ahenkorah
Joshua Ahenkorah is out with powerful ‘Manidaso Remix’
Music