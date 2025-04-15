Ad imageAd image
From Prison Walls to empowerment: Daughters Of Glorious Jesus’ music mission

A powerful story of grace and redemption—Daughters Of Glorious Jesus bring healing to Nsawam female inmates through the gift of music and ministry.

Worla Quist, Ghana Music
Worla Quist, Ghana Music - Snr. Writer
Daughters Of Glorious Jesus & Nsawam Prisons Female Ward
Daughters Of Glorious Jesus & Nsawam Prisons Female Ward

In a powerful blend of ministry and music, celebrated Ghanaian gospel group Daughters Of Glorious Jesus have begun one of their most transformative initiatives—a music empowerment project with female inmates at Nsawam Prisons.

Daughters Of Glorious Jesus setting up in Nsawam PrisonsWatch Eli Eli by Daughters Of Glorious Jesus ft. Nsawam Prison ChoirEmpowering Inmates Through Music

As part of their 36-year legacy of spreading the Gospel, the group felt led to go beyond traditional prison outreach.

Instead of simply donating items or offering a one-time visit, they envisioned something deeper: using music as a tool for healing, connection, and lasting transformation.

Daughters Of Glorious Jesus setting up in Nsawam Prisons

With full support from the Ghana Prisons Service, including the Officer-in-Charge, Chaplain, and other dedicated officers, the group partnered with inmates to form a prison choir and record original gospel songs from within the facility.

Despite tight security measures and logistical challenges, the vision came to life through collective effort, faith, and unwavering commitment.

Watch Eli Eli by Daughters Of Glorious Jesus ft. Nsawam Prison Choir

The result is a series of powerful songs recorded by the Nsawam Female Prisons Choir, carrying a message of redemption and resilience.

These songs stand as a reminder that no one is beyond the reach of God’s grace—and that purpose still lives within every soul, no matter the past.

Eli Eli, is the first song to be released from this project, carrying a powerful message of hope and redemption.

Empowering Inmates Through Music

All proceeds from the songs will directly support the Nsawam Female Choir, funding music education, instruments, and creative training that will empower the women long after the last note fades.

This is more than a music project, it’s a lifeline. A declaration to women behind bars and to the world: IT’S NOT OVER!

Stream Eli Eli on all digital music stores here – https://mipromo.ffm.to/daughtersofgloriousjesus-elieli

Nsawam Prisons Female Ward
