Tulenkey drew me to recording songs – AratheJay

Ghanaian sensation Arathejay has revealed that rapper Tulenkey played a key role in his decision to start recording music. Speaking on 3Lounge, Arathejay recalled how his early interest in poetry evolved into songwriting while in high school.

“I read literature in school and often wrote poems,” he said. “One time, I put down something, and it came out as a melody,” he shared.

He explained that watching high school colleagues at the time, Tulenkey and Gambo, record in the studio inspired him to take the next step. “Big love to Tulenkey and Gambo because they were some of the guys I met in high school. I used to see Tulenkey recording and followed them sometimes,” he shared.

That spark pushed him to try it out himself. “So when I got that piece as a melody, I walked in the studio with them and by grace started releasing,” Arathejay added.

The C’est La Vie singer said his first songs were raw sketches shared among his peers. “People in high school with me knew the kind of sounds that came out all the time.”

Arathejay recently celebrated over 6 million streams for his “Jesus Christ 2” track, which features Black Sherif. He is out with his new single, “Fire“, featuring Nigerian star “Bella Shmurda” ahead of his project release.

Watch here: https://web.facebook.com/share/v/15c6pU2CxK/