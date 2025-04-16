DJ Millzy headlines the Pine & Jinja Campus Tour 2025

DJ Millzy will be taking over college campuses nationwide with the Pine & Jinja Campus Tour 2025, running from April to July.

Known for his explosive live sets and undeniable stage presence, he joins forces with El Chapo to bring the ultimate fusion of music, culture, and energy to students across the country.

This highly anticipated campus tour is powered by Pine & Jinja, the bold, flavor-packed brand turning heads and turning up parties.

Pine & Jinja Campus Tour 2025 Flyer

Expect nonstop music, signature drinks, and unforgettable vibes at every stop. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or new to the wave, DJ Millzy’s live performance is a must-see event for 2025.

Tour dates and campus locations will be announced soon. Don’t miss your chance to catch one of the hottest 2025 music tours live at your school.