Money isn’t moving around in the industry – Afia Blue

Renowned entertainment lawyer Antoinette Boama, popularly known as Afia Blue, has called out a key issue stalling the growth of Ghana’s music industry. She observes that money isn’t circulating within the ecosystem.

In an exclusive interview with Ghana Music, the creative rights champion pointed to a lack of professional engagement as a critical reason behind the slow progress.



“The most significant issue holding us back is that teams refuse to engage the services of professionals. Some executives also refuse to learn or acquire knowledge on the services they refuse to pay for. This is our biggest challenge Afia Blue.

According to Afia Blue, this lack of investment in expertise is pushing out experienced professionals who are vital to the industry’s development.

The money isn’t moving around in the general ecosystem of the industry and because of this, very experienced professionals are quitting. The industry will not grow if we do not incentivize the experts needed to help it grow Afia Blue

Her comments reflect ongoing concerns about the sustainability of careers in the Ghanaian music space, especially for those behind the scenes.