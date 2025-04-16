No song should beat ‘Lomo Lomo’ in any category -KiDi

Ghanaian hitmaker KiDi has boldly declared that no song deserves to outshine his hit single “Lomo Lomo” in any category at the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), scheduled for May 3, 2025.

In a post shared on his X (Twitter) page, the award-winning artiste expressed unwavering confidence in the impact and quality of his song, insisting it stands head and shoulders above the competition.

KiDi further emphasized that while he believes “Lomo Lomo” deserves to sweep every category, the outcome lies in the hands of his fans. He called on them to rally behind him and show their love through votes.

“No song should beat Lomo Lomo in any category, but I need you to vote, loves,” he tweeted, hinting at high expectations for the awards night and stirring conversations among fans and industry players.

No song should beat Lomo Lomo in ANY category! But I need you to vote my loves 🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/XW1iZNozD8 — Lord KiDi (@KiDiMusic) April 14, 2025

“Lomo Lomo”, featuring the ever-talented Black Sherif, became an instant hit just days after its release. The track quickly gained massive recognition and was widely praised for its rhythm, unique sound, and beats.

Music lovers and critics alike applauded the creative blend of styles, making it one of the standout collaborations of the year. Within weeks, it rose to fan-favourite status and was heavily recommended across social media, playlists, and airwaves.