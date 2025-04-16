Spotify restores full service after global outage; Ghana users reconnected

Spotify has resolved a global outage that disrupted access to its streaming service across web, desktop, and iOS platforms, including Ghana.

In a post shared via the official Spotify Status, the company confirmed that operations are back to normal. “All clear – thanks for your patience. Get in touch with @SpotifyCares if you still need help,” the message read.

The issue began around 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday. By 12:55 p.m., error reports surged online, with Spotify users experiencing difficulties logging in, playing music, and using the search feature. Some desktop users encountered 502 and 504 HTTP errors, while mobile and desktop apps failed to stream content.

Despite the disruption, previously downloaded or cached content remained accessible.

Spotify quickly acknowledged the issue, stating in a 12:45 p.m. update that it was investigating. At 2:39 p.m., the company dismissed rumours of a security breach and confirmed it was actively working on a fix.

A Spotify spokesperson said service was fully restored by 3:45 p.m. but did not disclose the cause.

With systems now stable, users across Ghana and beyond have resumed normal streaming.