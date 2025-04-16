Watch: M.anifest sparks fan buzz with “On The Radar” freestyle

Ghanaian rapper M.anifest has delivered a standout freestyle on “On The Radar Radio”, a U.S.-based platform known for spotlighting unique global talent.

The Ghanaian rapper performed in a neon-lit studio, sporting a leather jacket covered in pins, an outfit that echoed his creative edge and Pan-African identity. Known for fusing global hip-hop with Ghanaian sounds, M.anifest once again proved his lyrical strength on an international platform.

His verse blended sharp lyricism with cultural depth—hallmarks of his style that fans recognize from his 2023 “50 Years” freestyle, which paid tribute to hip-hop’s legacy.

M.anifest. Photo Credit: M.anifest/Instagram.

The freestyle has stirred reactions online, especially on X, where fans quoted standout bars like “steal the spotlight like den of thieves.” The moment reignited long-running comparisons between M.anifest and Sarkodie, with some revisiting the tensions that followed his 2016 diss track “god MC.”

The appearance follows the success of M.anifest’s latest project, “New Road and Guava Tree“, which has earned global praise and reinforced his position as one of Africa’s most respected lyricists.