Darkua receives major co-sign from Amaarae following historic Coachella debut

Following her groundbreaking Coachella debut as the first Ghanaian artist to perform her own solo set, Amaarae continues to shine a global spotlight on Ghanaian music. During her performance, she paid homage to her roots by incorporating Ghanaian songs into her set. But she didn’t stop there.

In a recent interview with DJ Chvmeleon for R29Unbothered, she discussed her Coachella set and her upcoming album “Black Star”. Amaarae was asked to name some underrated Ghanaian artists and among those she highlighted was AfroSoul and R&B singer Darkua.

Darkua recently released her debut EP, “Never Too Late“, a six-track project that serves as an emotional deep dive into themes of love, heartbreak, healing, and self-discovery. With her soulful vocals and genre-blending sound, Darkua is carving out a unique space in Ghana’s evolving music scene.

Reacting to the unexpected yet powerful co-sign, Darkua shared:

It’s incredibly inspiring to see how far Amaarae has come. Watching her Coachella debut was history in the making; I was tweeting through the whole thing because I felt so proud. She represented Ghana beautifully and made women in the music industry feel seen. To hear her mention my name as one to watch on such a huge platform like R29Unbothered was the icing on the cake. I truly appreciate the love and support.

Since its release, “Never Too Late” has garnered over 250,000 streams across streaming platforms and earned placements and editorial support from Apple Music, Spotify, Audiomack, and Pandora.

The EP’s diverse soundscapes ranging from emotive ballads to soulful, upbeat grooves; showcase Darkua’s versatility and artistry. It’s a rich blend of contemporary R&B with AfroSoul influences, offering listeners an immersive and deeply personal musical experience.

With co-signs from industry icons and a powerful debut under her belt, Darkua is undoubtedly one of Ghana’s most promising new voices to watch.