I want to promote fun and community – Amaarae on new album, “Black Star”

Amaarae is ushering in a new era with The Black Star, her upcoming album focused on joy, community, and release.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Jude Tackie
Amaarae. Photo credit: The Independent.
Amaarae. Photo credit: The Independent.

Amaarae is stepping into a new chapter with her upcoming album “Black Star“. The Ghanaian superstar hints at a shift in focus toward joy, connection, and celebration.

In a recent interview with Billboard, the Ghanaian artist shared her intentions for the project, stating, “I think we’re in such crazy times as far as life is concerned, and this time around, I just want to promote fun and community. That is what the music is about.”

Following the genre-defying success of “Fountain Baby” in 2023, an album that earned over a billion global streams and critical acclaim for its bold take on Afropop and alté, Amaarae is ready to offer something different.

“Black Star”, while still grounded in her signature experimentation, aims to serve as a space for release and connection. “I want the people to go out, dance and have a good time… I want people also to remember that irrespective of your trouble, Amaarae is just here to help you get through it,” she explained.

This new direction reflects a more communal mindset. Unlike “Fountain Baby,” which explores personal and sensual themes, “Black Star” appears rooted in collective energy. It is designed to resonate in clubs, festivals, and shared spaces where people come together to feel good.

Amaarae’s message is also amplified by her recent milestone performance at Coachella 2025. Over the weekend, she became the first Ghanaian artist to perform a solo set at the iconic festival. The set featured tributes to Ghanaian music and culture, earning praise for its originality, execution, and cultural depth. Fans have since described the performance as iconic, marking it as a significant moment for both Amaarae and Ghanaian representation on the global stage.

With “The Black Star”, Amaarae seems poised to offer an antidote to the chaos of today’s world through dance, music and shared joy.

Billboard interview with Amaarae

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
