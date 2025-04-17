Ad imageAd image
Lali x Lola to host debut ‘Fire & Flow’ concert

Ghana's favourite twin duo Lali x Lola will headline their debut concert, "Fire & Flow", slated for August 2, at Alliance Française, Accra.

Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah
Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music - Jnr. Writer
Lali X Lola. Photo Credit: Bennett Osei
Rising Ghanaian duo Lali x Lola will headline their first major concert, “Fire & Flow“, on August 2, 2025, at Alliance Française Accra.

The twin sisters, known for their Afrofusion sound, are curating a night that blends music and performance art, an experience of rhythm and creativity.

The concert is billed as a music and magic show, aligning with Accra’s dynamic live performance culture. Alliance Française, a central space for cultural expression in the capital, sets the stage for what is expected to be a noteworthy event.

Fire & Flow - Lali x Lola.
Lali x Lola’s rise has been impressive. They earned “Emerging Woman of the Year” at the 2024 3Music Awards and currently hold nominations for “New Artiste of the Year” and “Group of the Year” at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards. Their debut EP “Journey Begins”, released in 2024, drew praise for its heartfelt storytelling and strong family influence.

Stonebwoy and Stars light up the stage at Accravaganza’s smoothest night yet
2025 Guinness Accravaganza: Stonebwoy headlines ‘Smoooth’ Edition on March 29
Discover the Rising Stars: 15 Ghanaian Artists You Need to Know in 2025
EP: Fire And Flow by Lali X Lola
Single: Tragic by Lali X Lola & Crispen
Previous Article Amaarae. Photo credit: The Independent. I want to promote fun and community – Amaarae on new album, “Black Star”
