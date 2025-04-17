Lali x Lola to host debut ‘Fire & Flow’ concert

Rising Ghanaian duo Lali x Lola will headline their first major concert, “Fire & Flow“, on August 2, 2025, at Alliance Française Accra.

The twin sisters, known for their Afrofusion sound, are curating a night that blends music and performance art, an experience of rhythm and creativity.

The concert is billed as a music and magic show, aligning with Accra’s dynamic live performance culture. Alliance Française, a central space for cultural expression in the capital, sets the stage for what is expected to be a noteworthy event.

Fire & Flow – Lali x Lola.

Lali x Lola’s rise has been impressive. They earned “Emerging Woman of the Year” at the 2024 3Music Awards and currently hold nominations for “New Artiste of the Year” and “Group of the Year” at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards. Their debut EP “Journey Begins”, released in 2024, drew praise for its heartfelt storytelling and strong family influence.