You have to lock in mentally – Amaarae reflects on Coachella performance

Amaarae has shared new details about her historic performance at Coachella 2025 over the weekend. She made history as the first Ghanaian artist to deliver a solo set on the festival’s main stage.

In an exclusive nterview with Billboard, the Ghanaian pop star opened up about the pressure, preparation, and mental focus it took to pull off such a high-stakes moment.

“You don’t prepare for Coachella, Coachella prepares you,” Amaarae said. “There are so many moving parts for the show, and at a point, I had a slight meltdown.”

Despite the emotional toll, she stressed the importance of mental discipline: “I feel like you just have to lock in mentally. It gets to a point where you have to end up on that stage and give the people a show.”

The performance was not only a personal milestone but a cultural moment. Her set paid tribute to Ghanaian music and identity, drawing praise for platforming other Ghanaian music, live execution, and thoughtful curation. Fans online described the show as iconic, with many noting its importance for Ghanaian and African representation at one of the world’s most influential music festivals.

Amaarae admitted the weight of the opportunity wasn’t lost on her. “For a stage this big and prominent, I can’t afford to lose,” she said. “So I just had to lock that mind in, and we just go.”

Her appearance at Coachella adds to a growing list of global wins, including the success of her 2023 album “Fountain Baby” and anticipation for her new project, “Black Star”.