Ad imageAd image
News

You have to lock in mentally – Amaarae reflects on Coachella performance

Amaarae reacts to her historic Coachella 2025 performance and what it took to deliver.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music - Writer
Amaarae at Coachella. Photo Credit: Getty Images.
Amaarae at Coachella. Photo Credit: Getty Images.

Amaarae has shared new details about her historic performance at Coachella 2025 over the weekend. She made history as the first Ghanaian artist to deliver a solo set on the festival’s main stage.

In an exclusive nterview with Billboard, the Ghanaian pop star opened up about the pressure, preparation, and mental focus it took to pull off such a high-stakes moment.

“You don’t prepare for Coachella, Coachella prepares you,” Amaarae said. “There are so many moving parts for the show, and at a point, I had a slight meltdown.”

Despite the emotional toll, she stressed the importance of mental discipline: “I feel like you just have to lock in mentally. It gets to a point where you have to end up on that stage and give the people a show.”

- Advertisement -

The performance was not only a personal milestone but a cultural moment. Her set paid tribute to Ghanaian music and identity, drawing praise for platforming other Ghanaian music, live execution, and thoughtful curation. Fans online described the show as iconic, with many noting its importance for Ghanaian and African representation at one of the world’s most influential music festivals.

Amaarae admitted the weight of the opportunity wasn’t lost on her. “For a stage this big and prominent, I can’t afford to lose,” she said. “So I just had to lock that mind in, and we just go.”

Her appearance at Coachella adds to a growing list of global wins, including the success of her 2023 album “Fountain Baby” and anticipation for her new project, “Black Star”.

author avatar
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
See Full Bio
I want to promote fun and community – Amaarae on new album, “Black Star”
Watch: Amaarae makes history at Coachella, spotlights Ghanaian music
ICYMI: Amaarae announces new album “Black Star”, teases new era
2025 Trace Awards: Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Amaarae, King Promise lead Ghana’s charge
Amaarae to Perform at Governors Ball Music Festival 2025
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByJude Tackie, Ghana Music
Writer
Follow:
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
Previous Article Spotify. Credit: Outside Insight. Spotify restores full service after global outage; Ghana users reconnected
Next Article KiDi. Photo Credit: KiDi/X Consumers are not Blameless in the Discourse
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Yaw Siki
Yaw Siki sings of God’s might in new song ‘Kokrooko’
Music
US-based Ghanaian gospel musician Goldendove Godslove. Photo Credit: Goldendove Godslove
Goldendove Godslove unveils inspiring new album “God My Praise”
Music
KiDi & Gyakie
KiDi & Gyakie drop first-ever collab ‘Cheat On You’
Music
Ess Thee Legend on DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Ess Thee Legend/Instagram
DSCVRY: Ess Thee Legend – No Gimmicks, All in, All Heart
Discovery
AratheJay. Photo Credit: Lestero
Elder Mireku is my biggest musical influence – AratheJay
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

KiDi. Photo Credit: KiDi/X
Consumers are not Blameless in the Discourse
Culture
Kofi Kinaata
New music! Kofi Kinaata warns of consequences in ‘Aban Kaba’
Music
AratheJay x Tulenkey. Credit: Ghana Music.
Tulenkey drew me to recording songs – AratheJay
News
Akwaboah
Wo Ye: Akwaboah praises God’s goodness in new song
Music
Antoinette Boama (Afia Blue). Photo Credit: Antoinette Boama.
Music and Music Business with Antoinette Boama
Interviews
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Jubylant
Jubylant serves romance on a platter with ‘Suya’ feat. Simi
Music
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Eli Eli! Daughters of Glorious Jesus connects with Nsawam Prison Choir for new song
Music
Singer/Song Writer Efemor
New Music! Efemor sings about loyalty on ‘Sunshine’
Music
US-based Qwamenewking
Qwamenewking premieres new Afrobeat song ‘Backyard’ feat. Odjidja
Music
Gospel Singer Joshua Ahenkorah
Joshua Ahenkorah is out with powerful ‘Manidaso Remix’
Music

You Might Also Like