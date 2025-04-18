AratheJay joins M.anifest for Spotify Africa’s “Jollof & Jama” drive

Ghanaian artiste AratheJay has joined forces with rap icon M.anifest for Spotify Africa’s new campaign, “Jollof & Jama”. The initiative spotlights Ghanaian street food culture and the country’s rich music heritage.

The campaign follows AratheJay’s recent collaboration with M.anifest on “Wine and Blues”, one of the standout records from the rapper’s latest album “New Road and Guava Trees”.

In a post shared by Spotify Africa, the streaming platform teased the cultural fusion, “Serving jollof and jama with @manifestive and @arathejay. Let’s feast on the flavours of Ghanaian street food and appreciate the sounds that bring us all together.”

Speaking on the experience, AratheJay said:

“It’s always special to be part of something that reflects who we are, our food, our sounds, our spirit. Big love to the good people at Spotify for putting this together and to the incredible icon, M.anifest for having me on this.”

AratheJay x M.anifest for Spotify Africa’s “Jollof & Jama”. Photo Credit: @Mr. Turkson.

The feature adds to what has been a major year for AratheJay. The new-age artiste has secured two nominations at the upcoming 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) in the categories of “Best New Artiste” and “Best Afropop Song” for “Jesus Christ 2”, his acclaimed collaboration with Black Sherif. The TGMAs are scheduled for May 10.