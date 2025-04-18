Ad imageAd image
News

AratheJay joins M.anifest for Spotify Africa’s “Jollof & Jama” drive

AratheJay continues to rise. The new-age artiste joins M.anifest for "Jollof & Jama," a new Spotify Africa drive celebrating Ghanaian street food and music culture.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
AratheJay x M.anifest for Spotify Africa's "Jollof & Jama". Photo Credit: @Mr. Turkson.
AratheJay x M.anifest for Spotify Africa's "Jollof & Jama". Photo Credit: @Mr. Turkson.Photo Credit: @Mr. Turkson.

Ghanaian artiste AratheJay has joined forces with rap icon M.anifest for Spotify Africa’s new campaign, “Jollof & Jama”. The initiative spotlights Ghanaian street food culture and the country’s rich music heritage.

The campaign follows AratheJay’s recent collaboration with M.anifest on “Wine and Blues”, one of the standout records from the rapper’s latest album “New Road and Guava Trees”.

In a post shared by Spotify Africa, the streaming platform teased the cultural fusion, “Serving jollof and jama with @manifestive and @arathejay. Let’s feast on the flavours of Ghanaian street food and appreciate the sounds that bring us all together.”

Speaking on the experience, AratheJay said: 

- Advertisement -

“It’s always special to be part of something that reflects who we are, our food, our sounds, our spirit. Big love to the good people at Spotify for putting this together and to the incredible icon, M.anifest for having me on this.”

AratheJay x M.anifest for Spotify Africa's "Jollof & Jama". Photo Credit: @Mr. Turkson.
AratheJay x M.anifest for Spotify Africa’s “Jollof & Jama”. Photo Credit: @Mr. Turkson.

The feature adds to what has been a major year for AratheJay. The new-age artiste has secured two nominations at the upcoming 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) in the categories of “Best New Artiste” and “Best Afropop Song” for “Jesus Christ 2”, his acclaimed collaboration with Black Sherif. The TGMAs are scheduled for May 10. 

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article 6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube 6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Antoinette Boama (Afia Blue). Photo Credit: Antoinette Boama.
Money isn’t moving around in the industry – Afia Blue
News
Del B. Photo Credit: Del B
Afrobeats powerhouse Del B teams up with Merchah to celebrate curvy women in bold new single ‘Bunda’
Africa
Amaarae at Coachella. Photo Credit: Getty Images.
You have to lock in mentally – Amaarae reflects on Coachella performance
News
Sefa and Camidoh unite for a timeless love anthem
Sefa releases ‘Shelempele’, a song filled with rhythm and vibes
Music
Dynamic Duo DopeNation. Photo Credit: DopenATION.
New Anthem! DopeNation drops ‘Steeze And Composure’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music
Diana Hamilton
Praise God with ‘Reunion Kpanlogo Vibes’ by Diana Hamilton
Music
This year is momo year & I’m not talking about mo mo mo Yesu Kristo - Joe Mettle jovially posts as he celebrates birthday
Nya Gyidi by Joe Mettle encourages believers to trust God
Music
26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.
26th TGMA: Meet the ‘Unsung Artiste of the Year’ Nominees
Lists
KiDi. Photo Credit: KiDi/X
Consumers are not Blameless in the Discourse
Culture
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Jubylant
Jubylant serves romance on a platter with ‘Suya’ feat. Simi
Music
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Eli Eli! Daughters of Glorious Jesus connects with Nsawam Prison Choir for new song
Music
Singer/Song Writer Efemor
New Music! Efemor sings about loyalty on ‘Sunshine’
Music
US-based Qwamenewking
Qwamenewking premieres new Afrobeat song ‘Backyard’ feat. Odjidja
Music
Gospel Singer Joshua Ahenkorah
Joshua Ahenkorah is out with powerful ‘Manidaso Remix’
Music