Ko-Jo Cue talks about his 2 year music hiatus

Ghanaian hip-hop artist Ko-Jo Cue has finally opened up about the reasons behind his unexpected two-year hiatus from music. In a recent interview with popular blogger and media personality Zion Felix, the rapper got candid about the personal and professional struggles that led him to step away from the spotlight.

According to Ko-Jo Cue, the decision to take a break wasn’t easy, but it became necessary for his mental well-being and renewal. He revealed that he was dealing with overwhelming pressure and mental drain.

“I stepped away from music for a while. By the end of 2021, I was done”, Ko-Jo Cue revealed in the interview. “For two whole years, I didn’t touch music. I even gave away everything in my studio”.

Kojo Cue got deeply personal about the mental health challenges that played a major role in his decision to step away from music.

Ko-Jo Cue. Photo Credit: Ko-Jo Cue/Instagram.

“Mental health was the main reason I stepped back,” he admitted. “It got to a point where I just couldn’t keep up, I had to log off completely. I left social media for about seven months. I deleted every app from my phone.”

He explained how the constant pressure and noise of online spaces began to take a toll on his well-being, and how the disconnect between digital interactions and real-life connections became more apparent.

“The way people interacted with me face-to-face was completely different from the conversations I was seeing online,” he said. “I felt like I needed to unplug and get back in touch with the real world and honestly, it helped a lot.”

Later in the interview, Ko-Jo Cue opened up about the ventures he explored during his time away from making music. In 2020, he and a group of close friends came together to launch a music marketing company called Rain Labs. The initiative was born out of a desire to bridge a crucial gap in the Ghanaian music industry by helping local artists navigate the complexities of the global music scene.

“The goal was simple,” he explained. “We wanted to help Ghanaian artists understand how to play the global music game. How to package, promote, and position their work for international reach. It wasn’t just about the music; it was about the strategy behind it.”

Rain labs focused on key areas often overlooked by upcoming talents, such as marketing, PR, and effective rollout plans for new releases. Ko-Jo Cue revealed that, the first three artists they worked with were supported entirely for free. Their early work included high-profile projects like Joey B’s Lava Feels, KiDi’s Blue EP, and Gyakie’s Seed EP.

Ko-Jo Cue also shared some exciting news about the progress of his company, Rain Labs, which has grown significantly since its humble beginnings. “We signed a deal with Virgin Music last year,” he revealed proudly. “So now, we’re officially part of the Virgin Music Group.”

