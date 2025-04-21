Ad imageAd image
‘Check the numbers’ – Amaarae shuts down critics at Coachella

Amaarae isn't backing down on her claim about "Sad Girlz Luv Money" and she’s got the numbers to prove it.

Amaarae. Photo Credit: Getty Images.
Amaarae has once again clarified that “Sad Girlz Luv Money” is a record-breaking moment in Ghanaian music history.

Performing on the Gobi stage during the second weekend of Coachella 2024, the alté pop star used her platform to address the backlash she received after claiming her hit song was the biggest ever out of Ghana.

“I got into trouble online for saying this,” she told the crowd. “Everybody said I was lying, but you got to check the numbers: 500 million streams and counting. A billion streams worldwide.”

Amaarae at Coachella. Photo Credit: Getty Images.
The statement echoes her earlier comments that sparked debate among fans and music insiders. Many questioned the boldness of her claim, but the numbers speak loudly.

“Sad Girlz Luv Money”, featuring Moliy and Kali Uchis, continues to chart globally and remains a cultural staple on social media and streaming platforms.

Amaarae’s return to Coachella marks her second appearance at the festival, reinforcing her growing influence beyond Ghana and Africa. She used the opportunity to showcase some Ghanaian music again.

With over a billion global streams and half a billion for one song alone, the numbers may have settled the debate for now. She’s however gearing up for the release of her new album, “Black Star”.

