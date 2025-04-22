Ad imageAd image
Churches should compensate musicians – Akesse Brempong

Akesse Brempong weighs in on the ongoing debate sparked by Bishop Dag Heward-Mills’ comments about not paying church musicians.

Akesse Brempong. Photo Credit: Akesse Brempong/Instagram.
Gospel singer Akesse Brempong has publicly disagreed with Bishop Dag Heward-Mills’ recent comments about not paying church musicians. Speaking on United Showbiz, the artist argued that churches must support musicians, especially those who rely on music for their livelihood.

“If you’re a gospel artist and you believe making music is your craft and that is where you get your bread from, then I think you should find a church that believes in rewarding or paying artists,” he said.

Brempong emphasized that churches should have structures in place to compensate both musicians and instrumentalists. He supported his stance with scripture, referencing 1 Chronicles 9:33, which highlights how Levite singers were committed to their duties full-time.

Akesse Brempong. Photo Credit: Akesse Brempong/Instagram.
His comments follow a viral sermon by Dag Heward-Mills, who dismissed the idea of paying church musicians. “Watch out for people who do things for money… I said I am not going to pay people to play instruments. Here, we don’t pay because you love Jesus. If not, go,” the bishop said.

This isn’t the first time Brempong has called for institutional support for gospel musicians. Earlier in 2024, he pushed for churches to set up record labels, arguing that financial investment from churches can help build a stronger gospel music industry.

His latest remarks reignite a long-standing debate over money, ministry, and the role of gospel music in modern churches.

