Liando Africa leads World IP Day with “Create for Pay”

Liando Africa Legal PRUC, in partnership with the United States Embassy in Ghana and Jambo Spaces, will host a special World IP Day event for Ghana’s music and creative industry. The event, titled “Create for Pay – A Liando Africa Initiative”, comes off on Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Jambo Spaces in Accra.

Held under the global theme “Feel the Beat of IP,” the initiative aims to empower creatives with practical knowledge about intellectual property (IP), income sustainability, and brand protection.

The event will gather a wide range of stakeholders, including recording artists, DJs, producers, emcees, music business executives, lawyers, metadata specialists, and key policymakers. Conversations will focus on IP rights, revenue models, and the legal tools available to help artists monetize their work.

Attendees can also expect live performances from surprise acts, free legal consultation for creatives and a post-panel cocktail networking session.

World IP Day is observed globally each year on April 26 to promote the importance of intellectual property across sectors, especially within creative economies.

Liando Africa’s Managing Partner Lilian Geraldo says the initiative is part of the firm’s broader commitment to education, empowerment, and access to legal incentives for creatives. Through strategic partnerships with Black Oaks, who are the headline sponsors as well as partners in the music industry, including Blue Jackets Band and legacy recording artist Elom Adablah (aka EL).

Liando Africa is leading the charge of bridging the gap between law and music. Lilian expressed her appreciation to all supporters, partners and the media/press for aligning with such a worthy cause.

You can register to attend the event by clicking on the link HERE. For any inquiries or further details, you can reach out via the number. +233 (0) 20 938 8453