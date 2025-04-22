Ad imageAd image
‘We too old to form a group again’ – Captain Planet

Captain Planet confirms the 4x4 is permanently disbanded.

Captain Planet of 4x4. Photo Credit: Captain Planet
Captain Planet, a member of the famed Ghanaian hiplife group 4×4, has confirmed the group will not be making a comeback. In a string of tweets shared on X (formerly Twitter), he addressed growing curiosity about the group’s future, shutting down any hope of a reunion.

“Why everybody dey ask when 4×4 dey come back? Massa 4×4 no dey come back anywhere. We too old to form a group again like we be Boys II Men. P-Square twins self dey mind their individual talents. Our job is done long time ago. NO MORE 4X4. We good as brothers,” he posted.

4×4, which was formed in 2000, gained popularity through the 2000s and early 2010s with hits like “Waist and Power”, “Yesi Yesi”, and “Odo Fitaa” among other hits. The group was made up of Captain Planet, Coded (formerly Abortion), and Fresh Prince.

In a follow-up tweet, Captain Planet made it clear that while the group may perform old songs occasionally, a full-blown comeback isn’t on the table.

“Just enjoy our old tunes. We might be performing group songs along the line at some point, but 4×4 group is not coming back again to be doing music together again. Everybody get over it. We too grown to handle our individual talents. We don’t have to be in a group before doing music,” he added.

Captain Planet’s posts end long-standing speculation, and fan hopes for a reunion. While the trio remains on good terms, each member is now focused on personal projects.

